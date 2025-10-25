The Raiders Annual Rivalry

In his second installment as The Nav's Sports Videographer, Liam Prendergast hits the sidelines with the Vancouver Island Raiders, a Canadian Junior Football League team. Liam joins the Raiders for both practice and game day, capturing the intensity of their Island rivalry game, the Battle of the Rock, against the Westshore Rebels. Steady rain and a slick field added to the challenge of this gritty rivalry matchup. Prendergast speaks with players Kaya Saunders, Marcus Harvey, and Max Shippam, as well as Offensive Line Coach Trevor Bowles about the preparation, mindset, and passion fueling the team. Will the Raiders defend the Rock and come one step closer to securing their spot in the upcoming CJFL playoffs?