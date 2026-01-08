Bridging Cultures in Transition

As conversations around global learning evolve on campus, many VIU students are reflecting on what opportunities are available to them. If you’re thinking of studying abroad through VIU, you may be surprised to learn that exchange opportunities aren’t currently available. Here’s what’s behind the pause—and what it means for students moving forward. VIU has started to temporarily pause outbound exchange programs for the 2026-27 academic year.

Although outbound exchanges are currently on hold, the experiences of past participants highlight what these opportunities meant—and resonated so deeply with VIU students.

For Rachel Thompson, a fourth-year Human Resource Management major with a minor in International Business, the program offered more than a change in scenery. The same Kobe program—running again this year from February 27 to March 12, 2026—immerses students in cross-cultural learning and industry partnerships.

It reshaped her understanding of culture, work ethic, and international collaboration.

“It was completely immersive,” Thompson says. “You notice how people approach time, teamwork, responsibility—it’s different. And when you’re there, you adapt fast. The environment teaches you.”

During the two-week program, students partnered with universities from Japan, Malaysia, and the United States. They were given the chance to work alongside industry and government organizations to explore hospitality, digital systems, and community safety. For Thompson, this blend of academic and practical learning sharpened her entrepreneurial mindset.

“It pushed my global business skills in a way a classroom can’t,” she adds.

But the experience wasn’t purely academic. Thompson speaks about the connections she made—friendships with peers from other countries, shared cultural moments, and the unexpected sense of belonging she found in Japan. Growing up in Qualicum Beach, a town on Vancouver Island with documented Japanese-Canadian history, only made those connections feel more natural.

“You become part of this international bridge,” she says.