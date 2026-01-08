Bridging Cultures in Transition
Photo by: Rachel Thompson
01.08.26| Vol. 57, No. 4 | Article
As conversations around global learning evolve on campus, many VIU students are reflecting on what opportunities are available to them. If you’re thinking of studying abroad through VIU, you may be surprised to learn that exchange opportunities aren’t currently available. Here’s what’s behind the pause—and what it means for students moving forward. VIU has started to temporarily pause outbound exchange programs for the 2026-27 academic year.
Although outbound exchanges are currently on hold, the experiences of past participants highlight what these opportunities meant—and resonated so deeply with VIU students.
For Rachel Thompson, a fourth-year Human Resource Management major with a minor in International Business, the program offered more than a change in scenery. The same Kobe program—running again this year from February 27 to March 12, 2026—immerses students in cross-cultural learning and industry partnerships.
It reshaped her understanding of culture, work ethic, and international collaboration.
“It was completely immersive,” Thompson says. “You notice how people approach time, teamwork, responsibility—it’s different. And when you’re there, you adapt fast. The environment teaches you.”
During the two-week program, students partnered with universities from Japan, Malaysia, and the United States. They were given the chance to work alongside industry and government organizations to explore hospitality, digital systems, and community safety. For Thompson, this blend of academic and practical learning sharpened her entrepreneurial mindset.
“It pushed my global business skills in a way a classroom can’t,” she adds.
But the experience wasn’t purely academic. Thompson speaks about the connections she made—friendships with peers from other countries, shared cultural moments, and the unexpected sense of belonging she found in Japan. Growing up in Qualicum Beach, a town on Vancouver Island with documented Japanese-Canadian history, only made those connections feel more natural.
“You become part of this international bridge,” she says.
—Rachel Thompson, fourth year Human Resource Management student
Financial accessibility played a meaningful role as well. This year’s Japan trip to Kobe, a well-known coastal city in Japan, includes covered flights from Nanaimo, significantly lowering costs for students. According to the program details shared with Faculty of Management students earlier this fall, participants may also apply for the 80,000 JPY JASSO Scholarship to offset accommodation and daily expenses.
Thompson emphasizes one key piece of advice: plan ahead. “Talk to your professors early. Sort your deadlines. Set expectations at work. A little prep goes a long way when you’re overseas,” she says.
While programs—like Kobe—continue this academic year, VIU has announced that all outbound exchange programs will pause for the 2026-27 academic year, pending a full review. According to Carolyn Russell, VIU’s Vice-President Students, the decision comes at a time of shifting international dynamics.
“With the changes in the international student landscape, we felt it was the right moment to review the program,” Russell shares.
VIU’s decision to pause outbound exchange programs for the 2026-27 academic year comes at a moment of reflection for the university. According to Carolyn Russell, consistently low participation numbers also made this a practical time to reassess how exchange programs operate.
In recent years, approximately 8 to 15 students typically participate in outbound exchanges, prompting VIU to step back and evaluate whether the existing model still meets student needs, or if a new structure could serve the community better.
During the pause, VIU plans to review its partnerships, funding structures, and overall approach to global learning. Rather than eliminating international opportunities, the university is aiming to rebuild them in a way that’s more sustainable, accessible, and responsive to student interest.
Academic Advising will continue supporting students who want to pursue external study-abroad options, and VIU International expects to share updated pathways and partnerships in the coming year.
The message from VIU is clear: the pause isn’t an ending—it’s a recalibration. The goal is to return with stronger, better-supported international opportunities that reflect how today’s students want to learn and engage globally.
As a VIU student and someone who values global perspectives, I have found it reassuring to see that international learning isn’t disappearing at VIU; it’s simply shifting to become more sustainable.
These programs matter; they broaden horizons, strengthen cross-cultural understanding, and remind us that education often extends far beyond campus walls.
For Thompson, the impact is lasting.
“I hope more students still explore these opportunities,” she says. “It changes how you see yourself and the world.”
The path forward may look different, but the desire to connect, learn, and expand globally is very much alive.
