In the Woods West of Westwood

Noticing how people may use a space differently is something of great interest to archaeologists. Perhaps a space is used differently over time by a society. What was once a city hall building is now a library. Maybe a space is used differently through a person’s lifespan, as a child becomes an adult. A space might have seasonal uses, or a space could be used differently for daytime and nighttime activities.

At first glance, Westwood Lake is bustling with summertime activity in July. The parking lot is full. Both beaches are covered in people, towels, lawn chairs, and sand toys. The air is filled with the sounds of splashing, laughter, shrieks of joy, guitars, an air pump inflating a raft, the smack of a volleyball, a dog barking, and the whirring of bicycle tires going by. Smells of personal barbeques and sunscreen waft on a gentle breeze.

But mere moments away, as you follow a trail that takes you on a gentle two-hour hike around the lake, all of this fades away. Approximately 10 minutes down the trail to Bethlehem Centre, a retreat centre overlooking Westwood Lake, provides a resting spot to sit, listen, and watch as people interact with nature.

The centre is an unassuming collection of small buildings with a few outdoor areas for meditation, including a labyrinth, a pond with a fountain, uncultivated woods, and a manicured lawn with benches placed at random. One of these benches is directly above the walking path and faces the lake. It is here that you notice people walking, running, and cycling by themselves, in pairs, or in small groups. Some of them talk and laugh loudly. Some talk quietly. Some are completely silent.

Someone notices you as they walk by. They give a little head nod and say “Hi,” but most people carry on with their own conversations and let you sit and observe the sensescape.

Sensescape is an archaeological term that describes everything that can be noticed by the senses—what a person sees, hears, smells, tastes, and feels. This also includes how the environment affects their body awareness and movements (vestibular and proprioception), as well as internal body sensations (interoception) like hunger, toileting cues, and emotions.

During the day, when the sun is bright, details can be seen in the trees, rippling water, kayaks, and birds flying overhead silently. Music travels from the kayaks across the water so clearly that you can understand many of the words. Airplanes and electrical tools are heard in the distance.