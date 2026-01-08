Should Students Pay Fees?

Every semester, students turn to scholarships, bursaries, RESPs, and empty their pockets for the sake of education in Canada. But who should pay for our education? Countries, such as Finland and Germany, support their undergrad students by using tax dollars, while many students in North America suffer in poverty, work full-time hours during school, are still living in their parents’ home, or all the above and more.

So, who should pay for higher education? Some argue that education is a personal privilege, financed by the individual who stands to benefit from the qualification. Others say that higher education is a public good and governments should take responsibility for paying for it.

The evidence is clear that when the state funds education, even at a bachelor’s or master’s level, the returns to the economy and society far outweigh the initial outlay.

When I lived in London, England, my first degree in Computer Science was fully funded by the UK government. This opportunity gave me the ability to start a career without the shadow of debt, and it enabled me to contribute immediately to the workforce. More importantly, it gave me the chance to grow into a role where I now pay more than $100k in taxes every year. Additionally, paying for my education was an enormous investment for the government. This cycle demonstrates a system of repayment that is at the core of a healthy economy.

This is not unique to me. Research shows that people with higher levels of education generally earn more over the course of their lives. That extra earning translates directly into higher tax receipts for the government.

Educated individuals also tend to start businesses, create employment, and drive innovation. Newly educated and unburdened minds bring fresh skills and energy into industries that would otherwise stagnate.

The benefits do not stop at the purely financial. Societies with high levels of education have better health outcomes, greater social stability, and stronger communities. Public funding of education creates long-term resilience and adaptability in a rapidly changing world.

However, some believe that the individual should bear the cost of their own education because they are the ones who benefit most.

On the surface, this may sound reasonable, but it ignores the collective benefit of a well-educated population. It also overlooks the fact that placing the financial burden entirely on the individual creates barriers to access. When students are required to take on enormous debts to pursue higher education, many simply decide not to.