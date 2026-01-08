The Art of Making Friends as an Adult

It’s no secret that as we grow up and navigate the “real world,” making friends becomes different. It starts out on the elementary playgrounds, from pushing each other on the swings to booking timeslots within our busy college schedules. With everyone wrapped up in their own lives, how do adults make friends today?

How can you find the time, let alone the courage?

For a third-year Creative Writing and Psychology student, Jennavieve Strub has experienced her ups and downs with making friends.

“The first year was fairly difficult for me,” Strub says. She thought that the people she had surrounded herself with were ones until the end; people that she’d attend weddings for and be friends for life with. Her first-year friends weren’t there for the long haul, however, as they naturally drifted apart.

In the second year, Strub found herself back on the friend market, which was a terrifying endeavour. Eventually, she made close friends with fellow students in her programs who shared her passions. This included friend Paige Vandop, who she quickly bonded over books with.

“Asking to sit next to someone you don’t know can lead to a lifelong friendship that you didn’t even know existed,” Strub says.