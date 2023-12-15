Navigating Parenthood, Studies, and Work

I try to tackle my physical self-care when I can. Sometimes I only get the essentials done—eating, showering, brushing my teeth. Generally, I aim to at least kick it up a notch from ‘essentials’ to ‘basics’ by going for a walk or cooking for myself. However, I also think it’s important to practice spiritual self-care. Spiritual self-care doesn’t mean you have to be religious; prayer is one way to take care of your spirit, but you can do so by practicing anything that brings you inner peace—like meditation, gratitude, or just being kind to yourself.