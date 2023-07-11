Ceasefire Now! March for Gaza

Nanaimo residents and visitors braved the unpredictable weather to attend the city’s National March for Gaza on Saturday, November 4.

This march was one of 33 taking place across Canada that day, the National Day of Action for Palestine. It was organized by the Students for Palestine Committee, including members of VIU’s Muslim Women’s Club, the Muslim Students’ Association, and the community.

These marches took place amid escalating violence in Palestine. As of November 6, at least 10,022 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza and 152 in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military has attacked residences, hospitals, schools, churches, and other shelters. Within the last month, the Israeli government has also shut off Gaza’s electricity and access to food, water, and medical aid.

Nanaimo’s march started at Maffeo Sutton Park with a statement from one of the organizers, Salma Fargalah. She reminded people what they were calling for—an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the siege in Gaza, and the halting of Canadian funding to Israel.

The march made its way to Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Lisa Marie Barron’s office. Barron and other NDP MPs had written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 1, demanding that Canada call for a ceasefire.

While the letter referenced the occupation of Palestine and Canada’s supply of weapons to Israel, it dated the siege on Gaza to October 7, 2023 (it’s been under siege since 2005) and stopped short of calling Israel’s actions in Palestine a genocide.

Fargalah and other organizers gave a speech outside the office after taping a copy of those words onto the door. They first condemned Prime Minister Trudeau’s choice to call for a “humanitarian pause” instead of an outright ceasefire.