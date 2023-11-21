Following the Footprints of Our Ancestors

The Indian Residential School System (IRS) and Indian Hospitals are not solely figments of history; survivors and their kin are still affected today. Canada’s colonial history with Indigenous peoples is extremely harmful and continues to have consequences, although ‘reconciliation’ is in effect.

However, one specific area where the Canadian government continues to fall short is within institutions. Nationwide, systems of criminal justice, education, healthcare, and child welfare continue to marginalize Indigenous Peoples and their knowledge. Within these institutions, Western pedagogies are absolute—there is no space made for valid Indigenous cultures, knowledge, or practices. Together this intellectual segregation continues to harm those survivors and intergenerational survivors who have been victimized by these very institutions.

Fortunately, some progressive academics notice the need for an epistemic shift and have begun to make significant change.

In Indigenous/Xwulmuxw studies here at VIU, one class is working selflessly to promote this change and make space for invaluable teachings from S’ulxwé:n, well-respected Indigenous Elders.

Coast Salish Elders Joe Norris, Ken George, Jim-Bob , Collette Norris, Glenda, Bellvie Brebber, and Florence James sit with the class on Mondays, and together with the students the intergenerational group shares meals, conversation, and lots of laughter.

Over the course of the semester, the group has bonded in a way parallel to a familial relationship.. However important, the class is not just about connecting with one another and learning from the Elders, there is also a larger project in the works to bring these Indigenous pedagogies into Western institutions in the future.

To do this, with the help of these invaluable Elders, Indigenous/Xwulmuxw Studies 403 is learning important Snuwuyulh—traditional values and teachings of Coast Salish Indigenous Peoples taught by the Elders who are embodiments of these important messages. Some of these teachings have taken form in films allowing audiences to open their eyes, ears, and hearts to the messages. In their respective films, Joe, Ken, Florence, Jim-Bob, and Bellvie share the teachings they hold closest to themselves and explain how they aided in surviving and prospering after the horrors of the IRS and Indian hospitals.

Though each Elder has their own unique perspectives, the teachings shared in the film series have general commonalities, and after interviewing those Elders who do not have films yet, it is clear they too continue to mirror these indisputable messages.

One predominant teaching is respect.

Ken explained that we must respect “all people around us, not just Elders.” To Joe, Glenda, and Bellvie, this includes having compassion for others no matter their skin colour or culture, and not making fun of, judging, or talking about others in harmful ways.

If everyone internalized these teachings of respect, the world would undeniably be a better place, though it may not happen overnight. Collette explained to me that to achieve this level of respect, we all must “question each other, because that is how people learn, especially the non-Indigenous, when it comes to understanding each other’s cultures. That’s how we build respect.”

And once people begin to have this respect for others, Joe told me that it becomes equally as important to pass on these teachings to others, and between future generations.

Throughout my time interviewing the Elders, they told me that being able to share these teachings with students has been extremely memorable for them.

Sharing with the young people reassures Collette the feeling that “[she] does count, and [she] has something to share.” Glenda, Ken, Bellvie, and Joe echoed this and assured me that they learn as much from us as we do from them.

By listening to these teachings, and acknowledging the experiences of these Elders, students are promoting meaningful change on campus and in the broader society.

Glenda explained to me that the process of reconciliation has been dehumanizing; as Canada has begun addressing their colonial actions, Indigenous peoples have been left out of the equation in an “us” and “them” scenario. Many have failed to include the human aspect of reconciliation by recognizing and acknowledging the experiences of Indigenous Peoples. She hopes “people pay attention to the films” and “listen to the experiences of the Elders” while acknowledging them as people.

Students of INDG/Xwulmuxw 403, their professor, and countless invaluable team members have been working with these community Elders for years (with funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research) to create the film series titled Following in the Footprints of Our Ancestors. They respectfully invite everyone to the screening of the films on November 27 in the Malaspina Theatre.

The films are educational while also evoking extremely powerful emotions. The various Elders selflessly contributed their stories with the ultimate goal of changing these systematically flawed institutions—particularly the healthcare and education systems—for good. This show of utter strength and wisdom is inspirational, and will positively make change in this institution. Working alongside Elders, university staff, and students on a project of this magnitude is doing just that: breaking a damaging divide.

Following the Footprints of Our Elders will be held on November 27 at the VIU theatre from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, and lunch will be provided for the first 300 guests. Audience members can come and go as they please, though they will want to stay for all of the films. RSVP to: indg403rsvp@gmail.com

Huych Qa, Thank you.

Viewers should be aware that some of the content in the films may be disturbing, so discretion is advised.