Help Shape the Future of The Navigator
The Navigator Newspaper Society Board of Directors Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place in Building 193, Room 217 on the VIU Nanaimo Campus (900 Fifth Street, Nanaimo, BC V9R 5S5) and on Google Meet on December 5, 2023, at 5 pm PST.
The Navigator Newspaper Society, Vancouver Island University’s long-running student press, is seeking new board members!
Successful nominees will work together with a small team of board members to make sure the business of The Navigator functions so creative production may continue at full mast. It’s an incredible work experience (that looks great on a resume) with a variety of board roles to hone your skills, and a meaningful outcome that contributes to the entire campus. Board members are also eligible for remuneration.
Nominations are now open for the annual election. To nominate, visit this Google form.
Nominations close November 4, 2023.
Polling begins November 18, 2023.
AGM Agenda:
- Election Results
- Annual Report
- Open floor for new business
About the Navigator:
Founded in 1969 as a newspaper, The Navigator (aka The Nav) has adapted to a new journalistic climate and currently produces a digital magazine at thenav.ca. In 1992, The Nav became an incorporated society under the Society Act of BC.
The production is run completely by students—from the business end of selling ads, to writing, designing, and editing. The Navigator strives to provide a venue for students to gain professional experience and act as an outlet to bring pressing student and community issues to the public eye.
