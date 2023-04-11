Help Shape the Future of The Navigator

The Navigator Newspaper Society Board of Directors Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place in Building 193, Room 217 on the VIU Nanaimo Campus (900 Fifth Street, Nanaimo, BC V9R 5S5) and on Google Meet on December 5, 2023, at 5 pm PST.

The Navigator Newspaper Society, Vancouver Island University’s long-running student press, is seeking new board members!

Successful nominees will work together with a small team of board members to make sure the business of The Navigator functions so creative production may continue at full mast. It’s an incredible work experience (that looks great on a resume) with a variety of board roles to hone your skills, and a meaningful outcome that contributes to the entire campus. Board members are also eligible for remuneration.

Nominations are now open for the annual election. To nominate, visit this Google form.