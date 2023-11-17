There’s only one week left to submit your creative writing, art, and photography to VIU’s Portal Magazine!

Portal is a full-colour print magazine that features the work of writers and artists at VIU, and they want you to be included in their next issue!



Send up to 3 works (max 2000 words) of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, or scripts and up to 5 works of art and photography by Friday, November 24, 2023. Direct your submissions and any questions you have to viuportal@gmail.com.

All types of creative works are welcome, but this year Portal would especially love to see more genre fiction, graphic novels, and original art. Now’s the time for your mind-bending thriller or heart-warming romance. Or, how about telling a story without words? Portal wants to see it all.



Submissions are free and open to all VIU students in any year, any department, and on any campus.

Portal also invites you to check out their Portfolio reading series, a monthly event that highlights local authors with new books. Their next event will be an evening of fiction featuring Sabrina Voerman on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 from 7-8:30 pm at the Black Rabbit Kitchen.



Voerman is a recent graduate of VIU and will read from her novel Blood Coven, a haunting fairytale retelling that is perfect for fans of all things witchy.

To find out more, visit www.portalmagazine.ca or check them out on Instagram.