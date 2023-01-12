Born In Gaza (2014) Film Review

Udai’s brother was hit by a missile before his eyes. “The largest piece of him left was this size,” he says, holding his hands inches apart.

Rajaf’s father, an ambulance driver, died in an Israeli attack on August 1, 2014. His younger brother seems haunted by the man’s ghost.

“I cannot find a reason why [my dad] was attacked,” Rajaf says. “Are you asking me why they bombed an ambulance? Have you ever heard of any war where ambulances are attacked?”

With everything that’s happened, Hamada has become jaded. “No one is helping us. [The governments] … promise and promise, but they leave and forget about us. [They] tell us they are going to help us, but they lie.”

When the war finally ends, there’s little celebration. “We could rebuild our house,” Udai says, “but we will always be afraid of another war to come and destroy it again.”

Mohamed’s hopes were dashed: “We thought the border crossing points would be opened after the conflict and there would be work. We would be better. It turns out we are now worse than back then.”

Malak’s cousin and brother died in Israeli strikes on the UN-run Jabalia Elementary Girls School. She sums it up best: “I wish there were no more wars after this one, but I have got the feeling there will be more. It is the same old story every one or two years.”

However, some children still have hope for the future: Haia and Malak want to be doctors, Bisan an English teacher, Mahmud an agronomist, and Motasem and Mohamed fishermen.