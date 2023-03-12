Mariners Roundup: Mens Basketball

Mariners Take Posession of First Place

by Austin Heidt

12.03.23 | Sports

Last weekend, NAV Sports Editor Austin Heidt interviewed VIU Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Kuzminski following their second consecutive win against the Camosun College Chargers at home. The back-to-back wins put the Mariners in first place, with a 9-1 record to start the season. The Mariners are back in action this weekend against the Langara Falcons. The two teams square off in the VIU gymnasium at 8 PM on Friday and 3 PM on Saturday. Special thanks to Coach Kuzminski for making himself available post-game to chat with Austin. Filmed by Austin Heidt Game highlights from VIU Mariners YouTube livestream Player portraits from VIU Mariners website
This person doesn't have a headshot done yet.
Sports Editor

Austin is in his final year of the Digital Media Studies program and is currently the play-by-play commentator for the VIU Basketball teams. His love for sports has moved from the playing field to the Nav newsroom, where he hopes to share sensational stories and energetic interviews of your favourite Mariner student-athletes, coaches, and teams!

Next Up…

By Austin Heidt

Mariners Roundup: Hockey Team Visits Alaska

By Austin Heidt

Mariners Roundup: Will Norman

By Kaleigh Studer
Bethell outdoors wearing green IBD sweater.

Jon Bethell

Get Published With Us

Not only will we pay you with a cheque,
we'll pay you with "exposure".

Learn More