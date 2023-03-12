Mariners Roundup: Mens Basketball
Mariners Take Posession of First Place
Last weekend, NAV Sports Editor Austin Heidt interviewed VIU Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Kuzminski following their second consecutive win against the Camosun College Chargers at home. The back-to-back wins put the Mariners in first place, with a 9-1 record to start the season. The Mariners are back in action this weekend against the Langara Falcons. The two teams square off in the VIU gymnasium at 8 PM on Friday and 3 PM on Saturday. Special thanks to Coach Kuzminski for making himself available post-game to chat with Austin. Filmed by Austin Heidt Game highlights from VIU Mariners YouTube livestream Player portraits from VIU Mariners website
Austin is in his final year of the Digital Media Studies program and is currently the play-by-play commentator for the VIU Basketball teams. His love for sports has moved from the playing field to the Nav newsroom, where he hopes to share sensational stories and energetic interviews of your favourite Mariner student-athletes, coaches, and teams!