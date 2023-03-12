Mariners Roundup: Mens Basketball

Last weekend, NAV Sports Editor Austin Heidt interviewed VIU Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Kuzminski following their second consecutive win against the Camosun College Chargers at home. The back-to-back wins put the Mariners in first place, with a 9-1 record to start the season. The Mariners are back in action this weekend against the Langara Falcons. The two teams square off in the VIU gymnasium at 8 PM on Friday and 3 PM on Saturday. Special thanks to Coach Kuzminski for making himself available post-game to chat with Austin. Filmed by Austin Heidt Game highlights from VIU Mariners YouTube livestream Player portraits from VIU Mariners website