Mariners Roundup: Womens Basketball
Team Stays Perfect
Last weekend, Nav Sports Editor Austin Heidt interviewed VIU Women's Basketball Head Coach Tony Bryce following their weekend sweep against Camosun. The Mariners are currently undefeated in the PACWEST Women's Basketball League. VIU is playing at home against Langara this weekend. Friday at 6 PM and Saturday at 1 PM. Special thanks to Coach Bryce for taking time after the game to speak with Austin.
