VIU Mariners Upcoming Season
Mariners varsity sports schedule.
Image Via: Matt Carter
Calling all Mariners fans to the stands! It’s time to gather your blue and white clothing, slap on your face paint, and dust off your noisemakers. Cheer on the VIU Mariners varsity and club teams in this upcoming season.
Soccer
Mariners Women’s and Men’s Soccer Teams are playing the Langara Falcons in an enticing opening home season game September 7–8, 2024 at Beban Park Turf Fields, a quick 10 minute drive from campus.
All remaining home matches will be held at Q’unq’inuqwstuxw Stadium at Nanaimo District Secondary School, a quick five minute drive from campus. The soccer season will run throughout the fall semester. The Women’s matchup will play first with the Men’s team following.
The VIU Mariners and Douglas College Royals have previously had some nail-biting matches. They face each other again September 28–29 in Nanaimo. Add this to your calendar and show the Royals just how loud we can get!
Volleyball
The Mariners Volleyball teams’ PACWEST provincial championship titles are at stake this November. Fresh and returning faces will compete against the Capilano Blues November 1–2. PACWEST is sponsored by the Pacific Western Athletic Association, and the women’s team has been in the top three since 2008, with the men’s since 2021.
Last February, the Women’s Volleyball Team won a silver medal and the men’s team a bronze at nationals. Both teams will be playing for medals once again this year.
PACWEST will run through the fall and spring semesters, with VIU having the honour of hosting this year’s PACWEST provincial championship matches. Stay tuned for these games on February 21–22, 2025. These will feature some of the best collegiate volleyball teams, including the top four women’s and men’s teams in Canada.
Our own Vancouver Island rivals, the Camosun Chargers, will be playing the Mariners January 21–22.
Basketball
The Mariners Basketball team will be having a must-see season over the fall and spring semesters. The men’s team is returning from a provincial championship win, ready to start the season strong. Their first match will be against the Okanagan Coyotes, October 18–19, 2024. Stick around for the back-to-back women’s and men’s games.
Mariners basketball will also be competing against the Camosun Chargers from January 17–18, 2025.
Prepare to have your weekends fully booked with volleyball and basketball games on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons, and soccer matches on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Hockey and Baseball Clubs
Let’s not forget to show support for our Hockey and Baseball Club teams! The Mariners Hockey Team will be defending their BCIHL (BC Intercollegiate Hockey League) championship win this upcoming fall and spring season. Home games are located a quick walk away from campus at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.
Andrew Riddell is prepared for his second season as General Manager of the VIU Hockey Team:
“We will be a much younger team this year, so I expect there will be a bit of an adjustment period for everyone as the players settle into their new home here at VIU. We are excited to try and make it back to back championships for the hockey program.”
It’s never easy having new recruits, but fresh meat is always eager to bring home yet another BCIHL championship.
Mariners baseball will start back up mid-March and run until mid-May. Home games occur at Serauxmen Stadium.
“I’m extremely excited for this upcoming season,” Head Coach Nathan Wedgewood says. “The pitching staff this year is really solid, which hopefully should take some pressure off the offence.”
Our very own Matt Carter, Communications and Sports Information Coordinator, shares what he is most excited about for this year’s Mariners teams.
“We’ve got award-winning coaches and expectations are high for more team success this year,” he says. “I’m always excited to see how new recruits and transfers can make an impact on our teams.”
Carter emphasizes the importance of a great game environment and how it is a worthy reward for all of the work they do inside the classroom and with their teams. Not to mention the incredible VIU Athletics & Recreation Team that helps each game run smoothly and efficiently for both players and fans.
All home games for varsity sports are free for students.
Club sports set their own entrance fee, but bring your Student ID with you to get a student rate. The student entrance for volleyball and basketball is located on the north side of the gym, directly opposite from the VIU Students’ Union and Pub.
The Students’ Union Pub is a great place for students 19+ to enjoy a pre-game meal, a Friday evening tradition for many fans.
If you’re unable to attend a game, tune into the VIU Mariners Athletics YouTube Channel—they have you covered. All varsity games are streamed for at-home convenience. Check out the Mariners Instagram and Facebook pages for consistent updates about game schedules throughout this season.
So gear up, set your calendars and be ready for a season you won’t forget.
Go Mariners go!
Grace is a third-year Creative Writing & Journalism student from Winnipeg who moved to Nanaimo to pursue her passion for writing. She grew up playing ringette and volleyball and is now recreationally figure skating in her free time. Grace's love for sports comes from her father and always watching the NHL Winnipeg Jets together, and as her goal post-graduation is to have a career in sports journalism, she is excited to work with the Mariners this season.