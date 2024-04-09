VIU Mariners Upcoming Season

Mariners Women’s and Men’s Soccer Teams are playing the Langara Falcons in an enticing opening home season game September 7–8, 2024 at Beban Park Turf Fields, a quick 10 minute drive from campus.

All remaining home matches will be held at Q’unq’inuqwstuxw Stadium at Nanaimo District Secondary School, a quick five minute drive from campus. The soccer season will run throughout the fall semester. The Women’s matchup will play first with the Men’s team following.

The VIU Mariners and Douglas College Royals have previously had some nail-biting matches. They face each other again September 28–29 in Nanaimo. Add this to your calendar and show the Royals just how loud we can get!