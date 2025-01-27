The Tiger Method: Part 2

The Navigator
Part two of the theatrical retelling of the horrible (fictional) events leading up to the tragic death of rising Canadian starlet, Jenna Caraway, and the maniacal, yet perhaps genius methodology of her costar and killer, the reclusive rom-com actor, Roy McQuade—the man who became a tiger.
A group of four people sit casually in red chairs with microphones, recording a podcast episode titled "Theatre After Dark." The first three of them are students of the VIU Theatre department. Neon blue and pink lighting frames the glass windows in the background, creating a vibrant, nighttime atmosphere. The logo "Nav" is displayed in the bottom right corner.

02.07.25
| Uncategorized | Vol. 56, No. 5 | Audio

You’re Jenna, and I’m the tiger.

Roy McQuade

This was a mistake.
Jenna Caraway

Listen in as Crawford Giles brings together a talented cast of actors for the most realistic recreation of a historical event ever to be recorded. Will the production be a hit? Will it go off the rails in spectacular fashion? And who will be left standing when the proverbial curtain falls?

This is the seoncd of two parts, the first of which was released in January 2025. Listen to the full-length audiodrama here.

Original stageplay written by Evan Shumka.

Voice Talent Starring:

Allaina Wager as Jenna Carroway
Haley Turnbull as Jenna’s mother, Maria Carraway
Padraig Sean Hogan as Lloyd Richards
Nicole Darlington as Ada Marchenko
The mysterious “Sam” as Roy McQuade

And Mitchell Wager as our lovely narrator and host, Crawford Giles.

Photo of Jack Corfield

Jack is a fifth-year Creative Writing and Media Studies student who spends their island time writing novels and creating digital art. In 2023, they were the President of VIU’s Creative Writing Club and co-Managing Editor of Portal Magazine. Their art, script, and poetry appears in Portal and is most prominent in the 2024 issue featuring their digitized "Circuit Girl" on the cover. Jack also has notable Nav lore as The Navigator's very first Podcaster.

