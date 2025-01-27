The Tiger Method: Part 2

Listen in as Crawford Giles brings together a talented cast of actors for the most realistic recreation of a historical event ever to be recorded. Will the production be a hit? Will it go off the rails in spectacular fashion? And who will be left standing when the proverbial curtain falls?

This is the seoncd of two parts, the first of which was released in January 2025. Listen to the full-length audiodrama here.

Original stageplay written by Evan Shumka.