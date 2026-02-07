Moments like this are happening over and over again, quietly, within the privacy of our screens. These moments are not unusual. Across schools, students are turning to AI as a tool for their academic endeavours, and for a growing population, the way this machine responds without hesitation, judgment, or pulling away is becoming familiar.

“AI gives me the ability to ask questions that would normally make me feel vulnerable if I asked an actual person. There isn’t the same fear of judgment or an emotional response with AI,” says a VIU Kinesiology student.

In the hushed moments between classes, on the bus, amidst bedsheets, what AI extends is not love but the mimicry of conditions that make vulnerability and intimacy feel safe. It emulates emotion. It’s consistent, and allows for the seedling of seduction to be sown.

As a society, we live in a culture shaped by situationships, half-hearted commitments, ghosting, and emotional unavailability. AI’s steadiness matters, and for people who are used to being half-seen, almost chosen, and perpetually waiting, AI offers something visceral: steadfast emotional availability without the risk of rejection.

Your secret admirer this Valentine’s Day isn’t ChatGPT, Google Gemini, or your AI platform, because this story isn’t about machines replacing human connection. This story is about our hunger, our ache for connection, and what starving people will do when they finally find a place where their words are met without uncertainty.

After all, Saint Valentine’s Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine, is a celebration of love that was never meant to be subtle.

Before the trials and tribulations of candy hearts and bouquets of red roses, the murky origins of the Feast of Saint Valentine’s Day lie in older Roman fertility rites, such as Lupercalia.

An ancient Roman fertility festival that began with the sacrifice of goats, and according to several historical accounts, a dog, followed by a feast. Young men would proceed to run through the streets trying to strike women with strips of animal hide.

If the animal skin touched a woman, it was believed to promote fertility and ease of childbirth.

The holiday was less about desire and more about reproduction.

The origins of our relationship with AI are not as ritualistic, primal, nor bloody as Lupercalia. It’s quite the opposite. It began with a tap, a download, and the creation of an account using ChatGPT, Google Gemini, or any other AI model.

Everyone’s relationship with AI begins differently. For some, it was love at first sight; for others, an ‘enemies to lovers’ arc, or something closer to a forbidden romance. For many students, though, it became a quiet love triangle between personal values, moral unease, and the simple fact that AI was a tool that helped them in day-to-day life or their academic endeavours.