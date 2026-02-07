Care on Campus

The VIU Student Health Clinic is located in Building 200, Room 308, at the Nanaimo campus. Staffed by nurse practitioners, the clinic provides primary care, from diagnosing illnesses to prescribing medications and ordering lab tests. It’s open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. Unfortunately, the clinic is appointment-only and currently, new students are added to a waitlist due to high demand.

The VIU Student Health Clinic isn’t a walk-in facility, but it provides comprehensive primary care through nurse practitioners. They diagnose and manage illnesses, prescribe medications, order and interpret laboratory or diagnostic tests, and refer students to specialists when needed.

Beyond clinical care, the clinic also makes a range of health and wellness supplies available to students. Safer sex supplies, including internal and external condoms and lubricant, along with fentanyl testing strips and information on STIs, Hep C, and rapid HIV testing, can all be accessed anonymously in the waiting room. Intramuscular Naloxone kits are also available, though these must be requested at the front desk.

For physiotherapy, students can book affordable sessions priced at $65 for a 45-minute assessment with a follow-up visit for $55. These appointments treat injuries, provide rehabilitation, and treat musculoskeletal issues. Online booking for follow-ups is available through the VIU Jane App.

Keep in mind that due to demand and waitlists, campus care is not a replacement for emergency services. If something urgent happens, call 911 or use off-campus urgent care clinics.

Mark Thompson, a third-year Criminology student, hasn’t used the clinic yet—not because he didn’t need to, but because he wasn’t aware it existed. “Honestly, I didn’t know VIU had a nurse. I only found out from a friend who went last year. That’s a big gap—if students don’t know the service is there, they can’t use it,” Thompson says.