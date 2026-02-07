Care on Campus
The VIU Student Health Clinic in Building 200, Room 308 provides primary care to students, from diagnosis to referrals.
Photo by: VIU Media
02.07.26| Vol 57, no. 5 | Article
Starting university is exciting, but it also brings unexpected challenges—especially when it comes to managing your health. Students often juggle heavy workloads, jobs, and social obligations, and even a minor illness can derail their semester. While VIU offers on-campus medical services, awareness, accessibility, and availability don’t always line up. This piece explores whether students are actually getting the medical support they need, highlighting both the clinic’s resources and the gaps that can leave students navigating their health on their own.
Brooke Simons, a first-year Psychology student, says she first learned about the clinic when she developed a persistent cough last semester. “I was nervous about getting care off-campus because I didn’t have a local doctor,” she says. “The nurse practitioner was super helpful—diagnosed my respiratory infection, prescribed medicine, and explained what to watch for. It saved me from missing a week of classes.”
Simons notes the catch: appointments can be hard to get during peak times.
“I had to book a week in advance, which was stressful. If it was urgent, I would’ve had to go somewhere else.”
The VIU Student Health Clinic is located in Building 200, Room 308, at the Nanaimo campus. Staffed by nurse practitioners, the clinic provides primary care, from diagnosing illnesses to prescribing medications and ordering lab tests. It’s open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. Unfortunately, the clinic is appointment-only and currently, new students are added to a waitlist due to high demand.
The VIU Student Health Clinic isn’t a walk-in facility, but it provides comprehensive primary care through nurse practitioners. They diagnose and manage illnesses, prescribe medications, order and interpret laboratory or diagnostic tests, and refer students to specialists when needed.
Beyond clinical care, the clinic also makes a range of health and wellness supplies available to students. Safer sex supplies, including internal and external condoms and lubricant, along with fentanyl testing strips and information on STIs, Hep C, and rapid HIV testing, can all be accessed anonymously in the waiting room. Intramuscular Naloxone kits are also available, though these must be requested at the front desk.
For physiotherapy, students can book affordable sessions priced at $65 for a 45-minute assessment with a follow-up visit for $55. These appointments treat injuries, provide rehabilitation, and treat musculoskeletal issues. Online booking for follow-ups is available through the VIU Jane App.
Keep in mind that due to demand and waitlists, campus care is not a replacement for emergency services. If something urgent happens, call 911 or use off-campus urgent care clinics.
Mark Thompson, a third-year Criminology student, hasn’t used the clinic yet—not because he didn’t need to, but because he wasn’t aware it existed. “Honestly, I didn’t know VIU had a nurse. I only found out from a friend who went last year. That’s a big gap—if students don’t know the service is there, they can’t use it,” Thompson says.
These experiences highlight a pattern: awareness and accessibility don’t equal availability.
The clinic exists, but navigating it can be tricky.
How to Make Campus Care Work for You
- Register early: Even if you don’t need care now, put your name on the waitlist.
- Know the scope: Nurse practitioners handle primary care, not emergencies.
- Use physiotherapy: Affordable, convenient, and helps prevent minor injuries from becoming major.
- Plan ahead: For off-campus care, wait times can be long, so have backup options ready.
- Stay informed: Check posters, the VIU website, and Jane App for updates and booking info.
For emergencies, students should call 911 immediately. For urgent medical needs that can’t wait, same-day care is available at local clinics such as the Medical Arts Centre Urgent Care or the Central Nanaimo Urgent & Primary Care Centre. Students who need to register with a family doctor or nurse practitioner can do so through the HealthLinkBC Health Connect Registry, which helps connect residents with available primary care providers.
VIU provides a solid foundation for on-campus medical care—but knowing what’s available and how to access it is key. Students who are proactive, informed, and prepared are the ones who get help when they need it most.
As Simons put it, “The clinic exists, and it works if you use it. But if you don’t know it’s there, or you wait too long, you’re out of luck.”
Campus care isn’t perfect, but with a little planning, it can keep students healthy and on track—because health shouldn’t be another thing you have to stress over during finals.
Tebby Olatetse
Tebby is a third-year Accounting student at VIU. She joined The Navigator because, even though her major is all about numbers, she’s always had a soft spot for writing. It’s a creative break from spreadsheets, and a way to tell stories that matter and connect with people beyond the classroom. Tebby is excited to be part of The Nav this year and to share pieces that reflect our campus community. Hope you enjoy reading them as much as she enjoys writing them!