Elke’s on the Island, Ep 4: Kappa Sigma Arrives at VIU

Elke is in her final year of the Bachelor of Arts program at VIU with a major in Creative Writing and a minor in Media Studies. She’s been a volunteer at CHLY 101.7FM for three years as a host for the VIU Meter as well as her very own literary show, Writer’s Block. Elke has also spent the last two summers in the city of Yellowknife, NWT, working as a broadcast intern for Cabin Radio and hosting Evenings with Elke, a show that featured Canadian authors and musicians. Although she previously worked as a staff writer for The Navigator, she has settled into a role as Associate Media Editor and podcaster. Her podcast, Elke’s on the Island, is available to stream on Spotify. After graduation, Elke will continue to work on her canine-themed weird horror short story collection while living in and exploring the spectacular NWT as a broadcast journalist.