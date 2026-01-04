The Navigator
The Navigator lighthouse logo
U

Elke’s on the Island, Ep 4: Kappa Sigma Arrives at VIU

Elke Sorensen | Associate Media Editor
For this month’s edition of Elke’s On The Island, Sorensen met with Vancouver Island Kappa Sigma President Ethan Johnson and Vice President Kyle Osipov to discuss Kappa Sigma’s presence on VIU’s Nanaimo campus. Johnson and Osipov share about their interest in the Fraternity, the benefits it brings to campus life, address concerns about their presence, and speak about future events and how to get involved. Listen to the podcast on Spotify at The Navigator. Want more content? In case you missed it, check out Sorensen’s Holiday Special where she interviews Mall Santas (Episode 3.5)!

01.12.26
| Vol. 57, No. 4 | Audio

Elke’s on the Island, Ep 4: Kappa Sigma Arrives at VIU

by The Navigator | Elke's on the Island

Elke’s on the Island, Ep 4: Kappa Sigma Arrives at VIU

by The Navigator | Elke's on the Island

Elke, a person with fair skin and grayish-blue eyes gives a faint smile while standing before green foliage. Their light brown hair has blond highlights and is styled in two long front braids with shorter layers framing the face. They wear a gray crewneck sweatshirt and have a silver septum ring, nostril stud, and silver earrings.

Elke Sorensen

Elke is in her final year of the Bachelor of Arts program at VIU with a major in Creative Writing and a minor in Media Studies. She’s been a volunteer at CHLY 101.7FM for three years as a host for the VIU Meter as well as her very own literary show, Writer’s Block. Elke has also spent the last two summers in the city of Yellowknife, NWT, working as a broadcast intern for Cabin Radio and hosting Evenings with Elke, a show that featured Canadian authors and musicians. Although she previously worked as a staff writer for The Navigator, she has settled into a role as Associate Media Editor and podcaster. Her podcast, Elke’s on the Island, is available to stream on Spotify. After graduation, Elke will continue to work on her canine-themed weird horror short story collection while living in and exploring the spectacular NWT as a broadcast journalist.

Next Up…

Jan 04 2026

Meet The Student Behind the Instagram Account @spottedviu

Oct 25 2025

Haunted BC

Thumbnail for podcast episode featuring text that reads "VIU Students and Faculty react to RateMyProfessors.com. Give a listen to the Nav's new podcast series, Elke's on the Island" against a navy background.
Sep 25 2025

VIU Students and Faculty React to RateMyProfessors.com

Two young brown women sit in a podcast studio with microphones and audio equipment in front of them. The woman on the left wears a sleeveless patterned top and smiles at the camera, while the woman on the right wears glasses, a striped sweater, and jeans, holding a pair of headphones. The background features dark curtains with teal lighting. Text on the image reads “Unpopular Opinions” in glowing green script, and a small “Nav” logo appears in the bottom right corner.
Mar 24 2025

Unpopular Opinions

Grayscale of a protest sign with editable text being held by a young female protester By wirestock https://elements.envato.com/grayscale-of-a-protest-sign-with-editable-text-bei-A6JJ7N2 /via Envato; edited by Jack Corfield
Mar 17 2025

Free Speech in Brave Spaces

Three brown people sitting on stools in front of a dark blue curtain with the words 'Power of Collaboration' in glowing script above them. The woman on the left is wearing a maroon sweater and jeans, making a peace sign with both hands. The woman in the center wears a white 'The Nav' t-shirt and black pants, also making a peace sign. The man on the right wears a gray sweater and black pants, pointing toward the woman in the center with a friendly expression. The 'Nav' logo is positioned in the bottom right corner.
Feb 24 2025

Power of Collaboration

The Navigator
5
Volume 57
5
No. 2
5
Elke’s on the Island, Ep 4: Kappa Sigma Arrives at VIU