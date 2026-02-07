Love in Nanaimo

During the season of romance, local couples in Nanaimo share how they met and what has been their secrets to a happy relationship. Is there a secret to finding love, or does love find you? That warm fuzzy feeling is different to everyone, and is always a happy thing to celebrate finding that special someone. Love may come from unexpected places, and here are some places locals have found their special someone on Vancouver Island.

“We were at Old City and it was country night,” said Lucile Guitard. Guitard’s partner Jack Smith, remembered her name but she couldn’t remember his at the time. Being that this wasn’t their first encounter, Smith recalls his first impression of Guitard.

“The first time I saw Lucile, she was like on a mechanical bull with a lollipop in her mouth, and I thought she was actually #%*@ insane,” says Smith. The lollipop was his main concern. The two came from different places; Guitard was originally from Tulle, France, while Smith is from Nanaimo, B.C. Guitard is currently in her third year of hospitality at VIU, and Smith has graduated from BCIT in aircraft maintenance engineering. The two found a romantic connection at the local Old City Station Pub.