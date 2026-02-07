Love in Nanaimo
Alyona Latsinnik (left) and Kraig Lakes (right) pose in a field.
Courtesy by: Alyona Latsinnik
02.07.26| Vol 57, no. 5 | Article
“We were at Old City and it was country night,” said Lucile Guitard. Guitard’s partner Jack Smith, remembered her name but she couldn’t remember his at the time. Being that this wasn’t their first encounter, Smith recalls his first impression of Guitard.
“The first time I saw Lucile, she was like on a mechanical bull with a lollipop in her mouth, and I thought she was actually #%*@ insane,” says Smith. The lollipop was his main concern. The two came from different places; Guitard was originally from Tulle, France, while Smith is from Nanaimo, B.C. Guitard is currently in her third year of hospitality at VIU, and Smith has graduated from BCIT in aircraft maintenance engineering. The two found a romantic connection at the local Old City Station Pub.
I’d seen him that one night and then he was everywhere,
—Lucile Guitard
“You do the dishes,” Guitard says, turning to Smith.
“Yes, and you cook,” says Smith
The two together make a perfect match, a cook who hates the dishes and a partner who does the dishes for her.
During the COVID Pandemic in 2020 Alyona Latsinnik and Kraig Lakes didn’t have much to do in their spare time. With a mutual love of long drives the two decided to meet in Port Renfrew for their first date that has since grown into six years of dating.
At the time Latsinnik had relocated from Calgary to Port Renfrew for work, and her partner, Lakes, was living in Cobble Hill. Latsinnik is originally from Rostov-on-Don Russia, while Lakes came from Trail, B.C.
“I actually brought my girlfriend and roommate at that time, Sam, to one of our first dates. Five plus years ago, there was no cell service in Port Renfrew and I wanted to make sure I was safe, as I [didn’t] know him that well,” said Alyona.
It’s been close to six years of dating for this travelling couple. Together, they share their different ways of keeping a happy relationship.
“Communication, being able to laugh together, supporting each others’ goals, supporting each other through the hard times, and remembering that sometimes the hardest times could turn out to be some of the most fun times,” Lakes says .
“Letting little things go, not taking minor arguments too seriously, being open in communication, little acts of love and appreciation, date nights, common goals,” Latsinnik says.
Jack Smith and Lucile Guitard at rock climbing gym.
Courtesy of: Lucile Guitard
Even when they don’t have much, they always have each other.
Rick Hucul is from Vancouver Island, while Amanda Hucul is from Fort McMurray, Alberta. After 15 years of dating, the two tied the knot in 2009.
“I proposed to her in the summer of 2008, on the beach. I got on one knee and asked her,” Rick Hucul says. They got married in July the following year and have been happily together ever since.
So, what has been the secret to this long and happy relationship?
“Communication is key,” Amanda Hucul says.
“Adventures and love,” Rick Hucul says.
Two unique people who have been together for over three decades, have very different answers to the secret of happiness in their partnership.
Perhaps there isn’t necessarily a secret to love, rather the right partner will come along and accept you as you are. But as Rick ended our discussion, he added, “To sum up, we are so happy and in love.”
These three local couples have shown there are many ways to form connections and keep the spark in relationships.
Amanda Hucul (left) and Rick Hucul (right) pose for a photo in front of a mountain.
Courtesy of: Rick Hucul
Nadia Fontaine
Nadia is a third-year journalism and sociology student. Previously she has worked with The Sooke News Mirror, and this past summer with the Nanaimo Fringe Festival. Originally from Sooke, she found a passion for writing through interviewing local homeless shelters on the island. This is Nadia’s first year on The Navigator and she is excited to get involved with the student community!