Singles Event; A Scam or Success?

As Valentine’s Day comes closer, I decided, why am I waiting to find my Valentine? Tinder and Hinge have yet to work for me. Then, on a late-night doomscrolling session, I found the perfect opportunity: Elegant Singles Event Night at CRAFT Beer Market Vancouver, hosted by Love Without Measure.

The perfect opportunity to find my 6’5, blue-eyed guy in finance. Not really, all that was expected was a room in the bar with probably 20 people, realistically aged 25 and up. But a space where I’d be attracted to at least one person who was also single, without having to guess their relationship status.

Elke Sorensen, our Navigator Associate Media Editor, was quickly recruited for this undercover mission, and together we set sail to Vancouver for the event.

Upon arrival, we were greeted by a full room of bachelors and bachelorettes dressed in floor-length gowns and tuxedos, just like the Eventbrite poster advertised.