Vancouver Island, The Big One, & The Larger Story

Daxton Comba | Videographer
02.10.26
| Vol 57, no. 5 | Video

Nav Videographer Daxton Comba takes us beneath Vancouver Island on a tour of the geologic processes underneath. He speaks with Senior SFU lecturer Andrew Perkins, PhD about the Cascadia subduction zone, “the big one,” glaciation and more. Daxton ponders the earthquake as a looming presence featuring an interview with VIU student Flynn Connolly Sifton, regarding growing up on Vancouver Island. Finally, VIU Earth Science professor Jerome Lesemann, PhD speaks to how geology is studied and considers humans as a geomorphic process.
Daxton Comba

Daxton is a third-year Creative Writing student, graphic designer, and videographer. He served as Script Editor and Audio-Visual intern for Portal 2025 and is now co-Acquisitions Editor and co-Art Director for Portal 2026. Over the summer he wrote/directed a staged reading of his play, Funeral Cake. Daxton has memoir and short-fiction published in Portal and GOOEY magazines respectively. His work was produced for VIU’s 2025 One Act Festival, and he was a recipient of the Meadowlarks Award for Fiction.

Photo of the score between the raiders and the rebels game
