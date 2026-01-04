Vancouver Island, The Big One, & The Larger Story

Daxton is a third-year Creative Writing student, graphic designer, and videographer. He served as Script Editor and Audio-Visual intern for Portal 2025 and is now co-Acquisitions Editor and co-Art Director for Portal 2026. Over the summer he wrote/directed a staged reading of his play, Funeral Cake. Daxton has memoir and short-fiction published in Portal and GOOEY magazines respectively. His work was produced for VIU’s 2025 One Act Festival, and he was a recipient of the Meadowlarks Award for Fiction.