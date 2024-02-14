What is Love, Ocea & Colby? – Part 1
Heartstrings Part 1
Let’s talk about love in all its many forms. Jack and their partner Amy start this series off talking to Jack’s sister Ocea, and her girlfriend, Colby. We’ll discuss how we define love, and how love defines us. Join us and be nourished as we discover new ways of showing our love, accepting it, and maintaining a communicative and lasting relationship dynamic.
What is Love, Ocea & Colby
Jack is a fourth-year Creative Writing and Media Studies student who spends their island time writing novels and creating digital art. They are also the President of VIU’s Creative Writing Club. Their art, script, and poetry is featured in Portal Magazine, which they were co-Managing Editor of in 2023.