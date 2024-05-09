Palestinian Solidarity Encampment Dismantled After 110 Days

At The Quad, the small plaza situated at the centre of Vancouver Island University’s Nanaimo Campus, there is evidence of a previously long-standing presence upon the few small patches of grass adjourning the paved pathways.

The grass is flattened, dry, and discoloured, and in places it shows remnants of paint where short parting messages are written in bold letters.

~

After 110 days of peaceful protest, the Palestinian Solidarity Encampment (PSE) was dismantled. The site was one of the last remaining pro-Palestinian student encampments in Canada.