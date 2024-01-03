Mariners Roundup: VIU Hockey Playoff Preview

NAV Sports Editor Austin Heidt breaks down the BCIHL championship tournament format. The playoff tournament takes place this weekend in Logan Lake, BC.

The Mariners play tonight at 7 PM against UVIC. You can catch this game on the “BCIHL TV” Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@UC4dtN3AZudD…. The winner of this QF game will earn a spot in the championship final on March 3, at 1 PM.

Special thanks to Social Media & Web Manager Simon Creighton for the fantastic photography and opening highlight clip.

Thank you to Maxwell Struss and Andrew Riddell for participating in the interviews.