Mariners Roundup: VIU Hockey Playoff Preview
NAV Sports Editor Austin Heidt breaks down the BCIHL championship tournament format. The playoff tournament takes place this weekend in Logan Lake, BC.
The Mariners play tonight at 7 PM against UVIC. You can catch this game on the “BCIHL TV” Youtube channel. The winner of this QF game will earn a spot in the championship final on March 3, at 1 PM.
Special thanks to Social Media & Web Manager Simon Creighton for the fantastic photography and opening highlight clip.
Thank you to Maxwell Struss and Andrew Riddell for participating in the interviews.
The Mariners play tonight at 7 PM against UVIC. You can catch this game on the “BCIHL TV” Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@UC4dtN3AZudD…. The winner of this QF game will earn a spot in the championship final on March 3, at 1 PM.
Special thanks to Social Media & Web Manager Simon Creighton for the fantastic photography and opening highlight clip.
Thank you to Maxwell Struss and Andrew Riddell for participating in the interviews.
Austin is in his final year of the Digital Media Studies program and is currently the play-by-play commentator for the VIU Basketball teams. His love for sports has moved from the playing field to the Nav newsroom, where he hopes to share sensational stories and energetic interviews of your favourite Mariner student-athletes, coaches, and teams!