56-Editorial Post Layout

Growing up in the era of Y2K, I was raised on tacky fashion and gaudy patterns. Whether Y2K is cute or not is a debate for another time (spoiler: it’s hot). All I’m saying is that I worshipped the Y2K era and strived to dress like the models.

And you know what was so great about Y2K fashion as depicted in the television shows I would watch? All these girls with magic closets and personal stylists.

Come on—every girl my age dreamed of Hannah Montana’s amazing rotating closet. And you’re lying if you say you weren’t jealous of Alex from Wizards of Waverly Place and her magic closet which helped pick out her outfit.

Oh, how I dreamed of having a magic closet. I was so desperate I would have even settled for a simple personal stylist. Turns out my hopes are closer than they seemed.

Now, with the introduction of AI, the possibilities are endless for how one could use it. From communications to business plans to writing papers to creating algorithms—are you as bored as I am?

Let’s get to the good stuff: how AI can be integrated into the fashion industry.

Right now, the nascent technology of generative AI remains largely unexplored. But, chances are, as the technology gets more established, business will boom. Some reports project that generative AI could add a $150–275 billion profit to fashion and related industries.

As highlighted by McKinsey & Company, generative AI offers a massive capacity to make the fashion business model more effective and productive. Sure, it’s great for streamlining marketing strategies and boosting productivity, but let’s get real: what’s it doing for the actual fashion and innovation front?

Designers have begun using AI to help develop and design new products. For example, Revolve is an “AI-centric” fashion agency which has already created collections designed by generative AI. As this field develops, I’m sure we’re going to be seeing some tantalizing AI-related runway looks.

But I’ve saved the best feature for last: AI has the power to be a personal stylist.

That’s right, AI algorithms can analyze trends and help suggest outfits which fit into your desired aesthetic.

The pros are obvious here: no more having no idea what to wear and no more of that panic-inducing scenario I described earlier.

Fashion ruts are common. You can’t expect to have inspiration 24/7, and that’s okay. But what do you do when inspiration runs dry? You turn to someone—or something—who can offer a little help.

This is where generative AI comes in.

Of course, there are some cons to this. When AI generates an outfit for you, it circumvents the creative process of styling an outfit. Though styling an outfit can sometimes be the most aggravating experience, it’s mostly enjoyable.

Flexing your fashion muscle now becomes unnecessary and, as using AI for personal styling is still an evolving technology, it likely hasn’t reached the peak of what it can do.

But, you may be asking, “How helpful can AI really be for styling an outfit?” Well—you’ve come to the right place.