Grub Street

“Tom thought about a mustang with a man’s arms and legs, with a woman’s soft hands and smooth skin. He thought about stepping on the gas and push, push, pushing until something broke inside.”

Early Friday night, on the stage of The Vault in Downtown Nanaimo, the voice of Taylor Fleming rings clear as she reads her short story, “Mustang.” She’s read three poems; I saw the first through my camera lens, and then returned to my seat, eager to enjoy her performance. She was the recipient of the Kevin Roberts Poetry Award in 2024, and the Meadowlarks Award for Fiction in 2025.

Every chair is filled. A surprising amount of tables are occupied by journals or sheets of paper in preparation for the upcoming open mic. Unsuspecting passerby traipse in and out for their evening coffee, ducking the view of Fleming’s captivated audience.

As a student majoring in Creative Writing at VIU, it is sometimes hard to tell how big the writing community in Nanaimo really is. I’m biased, and writers are habitually self-involved. I’m surrounded not just by my peers, but by creatives unknown to me—all equally thrilled to attend—I was a single printed letter in an overflowing library.

“We go to class every day, we see people every day,” Fleming says afterwards. “But when you come to these, you see who is paying attention and … who wants to be here.”

All of the pre-performance anxiety has washed away, allowing everything else to finally sink in. That nervous buzz from before has turned into excited, restless energy. I almost think she should hop back onstage.

“I feel very supported by my community,” she says.