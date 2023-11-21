Welcome to Japan

Even then, finding the bus stops in Kyoto was challenging, since the street names were usually in kanji.

I never took cabs, since I wasn’t confident enough with my Japanese and, more importantly, I didn’t want to spend money on a taxi.

To my surprise, Japan was pitch-black by 8 pm—or at least as pitch-black as it can be with the city lights. So I ended up walking through some spooky empty neighbourhoods on the way back to my lodgings.

However, I never felt unsafe. A bit creeped out and sometimes disoriented (like when I returned from Kyoto’s Gion Corner), but never in danger. Maybe it’s luck and maybe it’s my guardian angel, but I fared well despite the occasional wrong turn or getting on the opposite train.

Honestly, it’s a wonder I found my way back home.

Arigatou gozaimasu (Thank you very much)



Taking the express from Narita International Airport, I sat by a lady who started talking to me as if she’d seen me before in passing. On another occasion, I chatted with a young family who would be going to Vancouver for their summer holidays.

Usually, the commuters on the buses or trains sat in their seats in silence or talked to each other. But some of them did start conversations with me, making me feel like I was back in Canada, where it’s normal for random people to say hi to you.

Now, I was only in Japan for two weeks, so I can’t say much about their cultural beliefs other than what I’ve read, seen in anime, or heard from students. But there are a few other observations I had:

Respect is a big part of social interactions. Whenever I’d enter a store, the staff would bow and greet me. In return, I’d bow and respond. People bowed a lot in general, and I have noticed myself doing it even before going to Japan.

Whenever I could use Japanese, I did, though on several occasions I had to switch to Google Translate. (My most-used phrases happened to be Arigatou gozaimasu, or “Thank you very much,” and Sumimasen, or “Excuse me.”) However, many people also spoke English, which made it easier for us to understand each other.

The children were very well-behaved. Sometimes I’d see elementary school-aged kids taking the bus by themselves, but often it was toddlers with their parents. They were quiet and cute and I had flashbacks to when my brothers were that age. (Though not as good!)

My experience might have been different if I’d gone to a remote village where fewer people spoke English. But in general, I’d say that Japanese people are as polite and friendly as Canadians. I highly recommend learning some Japanese phrases and reading up on social taboos, though, especially if you’re going there for the first time.

Museums, temples, and castles, oh my!

I’m always excited to visit historic sites and museums in different cities. Take the Tokyo National Museum (TNM), for example. The prehistoric section spanned several eras, including Palaeolithic, Jomon, and Yayoi, each with their own distinct tools, jewellery, and pottery. It was incredible seeing archaeological items from the other side of the Pacific.

Then there was the artwork: paintings (both Nihonga, or traditional Japanese styles, and Yōga, or Western-style), calligraphy, byōbu (folding screens), kimonos and yukatas, and so much more. The rich colours and patterns took my breath away.

It was one thing to see these items in pictures or videos, and another to see them right in front of me. It was especially true of the castles and temples. You can imagine how many photos I took!

Speaking of, one of the exhibits at the TNM involved Buddhist statues. I had snapped a couple photos when a staff member ran over with her hand up, saying, “Stop! No pictures!”

I soon learned that you’re not allowed to take pictures (especially not selfies) or videos of the Buddha in Japan, whether inside a museum or inside a temple. While the statues aren’t considered sacred in Buddhism, they are venerated as representations of divine beings.

After that hiccup, I was more mindful of when I entered temples, shrines, or museums with these images. Being raised in a Catholic family, I was already respectful in places of worship, but I was hyper-aware of my manners as a non-Buddhist and a Western tourist. I refrained from taking interior photos and offered silent greetings to whatever spirits lived there.

It’s amazing that so many of these places have been preserved and are still in use.