From Human to Diffusion
How to Dream with AI
Join Jack as we learn how to dream with Artificial Intelligence. Integrate new tools into your workflow, and look forward to the future of AI. From text and image generation to music and more! From the amazing things we may some day create with AI, to the insidious dangers of data-driven machine learning.
Jack is a fourth-year Creative Writing and Media Studies student who spends their island time writing novels and creating digital art. They are also the President of VIU’s Creative Writing Club. Their art, script, and poetry is featured in Portal Magazine, which they were co-Managing Editor of in 2023.