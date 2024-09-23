Meet Thrive
Empowering Students and Supporting Mental Health at VIU
Daniela Guevara | Podcaster
Join Daniela for another episode of The Navigator Podcast as guests Paola and Hannah from VIU Thrive discuss the mental health support programs available to VIU students. Discover how Thrive’s events and resources empower students to prioritize their well-being during university.
“
Consent is not just important in sexual settings. Consent is important in all settings.
Hannah Downes
”
VIU Thrive
viu.ca/thrive
Danny is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge, she's volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.
