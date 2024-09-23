The Navigator
Students on VIU’s Education Program

From Pedagogy to Practicum
Jack Corfield | Associate Media Editor
Homeschooler Jack Corfield asks students in VIU's Education Program about their experiences in their practicums and classes. What skills do they learn to use? What do they learn on their feet? How can they help each other succeed? Find out in this episode of The Navigator Podcast.

10.04.24
| Vol. 56, No. 2 | Audio

Featuring Allen Alvarez, Olivia Dionne, and Allaina Lynn Wager.

No matter how you think it's going to go, it's going to go in the opposite direction.
Allaina Wager

Jack is a fifth-year Creative Writing and Media Studies student who spends their island time writing novels and creating digital art. In 2023, they were the President of VIU’s Creative Writing Club and co-Managing Editor of Portal Magazine. Their art, script, and poetry appears in Portal and is most prominent in the 2024 issue featuring their digitized "Circuit Girl" on the cover. Jack also has notable Nav lore as The Nav's very first Podcaster.

Students on VIU’s Education Program