Buried Connections

Amelia donned her gardening gloves and sun hat and grabbed a bucket to work in the small patch she had made for the mushrooms.

They were not large by any means. They weren’t even close to the size of giant puffballs. But they were big enough to eat. Amelia picked them and knew they would be perfect as meatballs in spaghetti, but the idea of squishing one or two to see the cloud of spores was much more tempting.

She took one of the small puffballs in her hand and squeezed it, smiling at the spore cloud that came out from between her fingers.

It reminded her of being a kid when she’d run around her mother’s backyard and kick the mushrooms that popped up when she wasn’t looking. Her mother loved how the mushrooms made the garden look and would scold Amelia for destroying them. Despite that, Amelia had grown up to love mushrooms. She felt a pang in her heart.

Why can’t she just be happy for me?

She gripped the remains of the mushrooms and ripped them, causing more spore clouds to arise from the leftover membranes. She didn’t need her. She didn’t need anyone to tell her what to do. She was fine by herself.

Amelia put down the tattered remains of the puffball mushroom and buried it in the dirt. She grabbed another mushroom and crushed it in her hand with a satisfying pop. This time, the spores tickled her nose and she sneezed. She sniffled and sneezed again. And again. Once her sneezing ceased, she got on with the harvest instead of playing around with the puffballs.

She gently removed the mushrooms from the earth, taking care not to lacerate the fragile outside of the sphere. As the afternoon drew on, her bucket filled with mushrooms of varying sizes and ripeness. She examined each one, sneezing every now and then.

Most of them were good, though a few were going to have some spots that would need to be cut out. Some of them were completely inedible. Their yellowish tint told her they were past their edible period and would taste foul. Those ones Amelia placed back on the dirt so they could decompose and spread their spores for next year’s harvest.

She imagined her mother making comments about the overripe and spoiled mushrooms. How it would somehow be Amelia’s fault and, if she had paid a bit more attention, it would have been a better harvest.

Thanks Mom, love you too.

Amelia made her way into the house, heading to her kitchen to prepare the mushrooms. She washed them, cut them, and stored some in the fridge and freezer for later before starting her dinner. She sneezed a few more times.

It must be the spores.

Over the next week, Amelia cooked with the mushrooms, enjoying their taste and the fun they added to cooking. It almost felt like cooking with friends or family. She had watched these puffballs grow into mature mushrooms and now here they were, part of her dishes.

Maybe this was the closest she would ever get to having a good family.

One day, while cooking lamb and puffball cannoli, Amelia felt a bit sick. The watery smell of vegetables and the acidic aroma of wine was just too much.

I can’t stomach this. I’ll just have cereal instead.

For nearly two days Amelia laid in bed. She only got up to drink water and rummage through the cupboards for saltine crackers. Amelia typically only ate the crackers if she was very nauseous.

By the evening of day two, she felt unbearably disgusting and greasy.

I need a shower. Hopefully I can feel human again.

Amelia’s legs shook. Turning on the bathroom light, she squinted and looked at herself in the mirror. She was the definition of sickly. Her skin was pale and she had dark circles under her eyes. Her skin also looked thin, horrifyingly so. Almost like paper.

God, I don’t think I’ve ever looked so sick….

She pulled down her lower eyelid and inspected her eye. It was light pink and felt as itchy as it looked. There were far too many veins. But perhaps her vision was skewed from the fact that one of her eyes was looking at the ceiling.

Amelia turned over her hand. She could see the blue veins underneath and couldn’t help but think how they looked like a network of roots. Come to think of it, the entire underneath of her hand looked like that if she squinted.

“Jesus,” Amelia said.

You’re being dramatic, she heard her mother say in her head.

Amelia turned on the hot water and basked in the steam that filled the room. She let out a soft sigh. It was weird, but she swore she could feel the steam enter her body, rejuvenating her in a way plain hot water couldn’t. She stripped herself of her clothing and spent close to half an hour in the shower, taking in the warmth and the pleasantly suffocating steam. Once she had made her way back to her bed, she was content and felt less dead than she had earlier. She crawled underneath the covers and closed her eyes, feeling more like herself than she had before.

Amelia slept into the afternoon the next day. When she woke, the clock read noon. She felt a pang of guilt for oversleeping. Once again, she could hear her mother’s nagging in her head. She tried not to dwell on it. If she’d slept that long then her body needed it. She rolled out of bed and made her way to the bathroom.

Coming face to face with herself in the mirror gave Amelia a bit of a scare. She’d grown paler overnight. Or maybe her veins had become more prominent. If that was possible.

She gently washed her face to try and bring some life back, but it didn’t do anything. Maybe she needed some sun. She had been inside for two days and barely left the bed.

I need to go to the garden. The garden will help.