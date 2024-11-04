Theatre After Dark
Daniela Guevara | Podcaster
Join Daniela for another episode of The Navigator Podcast as guests Max Rukus, Alex Bhargava, and Jenna Bigmore discuss their experiences in VIU’s Theatre department. They explore themes like work/life balance, building friendships, and more.
11.27.24| Vol. 56, No. 3 | Audio
Danny is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge, she's volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.
