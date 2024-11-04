The Navigator
Theatre After Dark

Daniela Guevara | Podcaster
Join Daniela for another episode of The Navigator Podcast as guests Max Rukus, Alex Bhargava, and Jenna Bigmore discuss their experiences in VIU’s Theatre department. They explore themes like work/life balance, building friendships, and more.

11.27.24
| Vol. 56, No. 3 | Audio

A group of four people sit casually in red chairs with microphones, recording a podcast episode titled "Theatre After Dark." The first three of them are students of the VIU Theatre department. Neon blue and pink lighting frames the glass windows in the background, creating a vibrant, nighttime atmosphere. The logo "Nav" is displayed in the bottom right corner.

Danny is a fourth-year Media Studies major from Quito, Ecuador. In addition to co-producing the student documentary The Seaweed Challenge, she's volunteered at CHLY as host of The VIU Meter and has participated in many feminist panels and readings on campus.

