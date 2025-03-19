I may speak for one, but I am not alone in this. It’s the universal human experience. If I struggled with these changes, others have too.

Two years ago, I graduated from Okanagan College (OC) with a Diploma in Writing and Publishing and wanted to continue into a degree. VIU wasn’t my first choice. It wasn’t even on my radar, but it was the only place where all my credits transferred. My very first professor at OC graduated from Malaspina College before it became VIU, and it felt like the right path to follow in her footsteps. Shortly after, I applied and was accepted.

That summer, on my 26th birthday, I toasted “to less of the same.” So, I packed up and moved to Vancouver Island, embracing change.

It wasn’t long before I grew close to my classmates. I appreciated my professors and their lessons. Going into my fourth year, I moved back to Montréal and am finishing my studies remotely. My time here may have been short, but I have made connections that have gone the distance.