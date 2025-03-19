The Navigator
My experience isn’t a unique one. I am but one of many students—newly enrolled, making friends, attending classes, growing, learning, saying goodbye, and graduating. We cherish the small moments which turn into years. More than money—otherwise known as VIU’s consistent downfall—the time we spend together is our greatest investment.
Laurent Lemay | Associate Editor

03.19.25
News | Vol. 56, No. 6

The library at Vancouver Island University is an essential place for students. It used to be the only safe space on campus that was always accessible to students. VIU drastically changed the library hours from 24/7 access to close at midnight, and then again May of 2024 to close at 11 pm. An email from VIUSU—our student union—stated that VIU quietly cited safety concerns for the change. The library is still a safe space, but only when it’s open.

It’s difficult to persevere in my studies when my educational institution’s values don’t align with my own. 

I may speak for one, but I am not alone in this. It’s the universal human experience. If I struggled with these changes, others have too.

~

Two years ago, I graduated from Okanagan College (OC) with a Diploma in Writing and Publishing and wanted to continue into a degree. VIU wasn’t my first choice. It wasn’t even on my radar, but it was the only place where all my credits transferred. My very first professor at OC graduated from Malaspina College before it became VIU, and it felt like the right path to follow in her footsteps. Shortly after, I applied and was accepted.

That summer, on my 26th birthday, I toasted “to less of the same.” So, I packed up and moved to Vancouver Island, embracing change.

 It wasn’t long before I grew close to my classmates. I appreciated my professors and their lessons. Going into my fourth year, I moved back to Montréal and am finishing my studies remotely. My time here may have been short, but I have made connections that have gone the distance.

I remember the times I studied in the silent study area of the library to hand in assignments at 11:59 pm. I would have continued studying past midnight if I had the chance. Or when groups of us booked a study room in the library so that we could attend our online classes together. It was a social aspect for me and allowed me to connect with my other classmates. Not enough courses in my program were offered in person to fill a full course load. We gathered each week in the Cedar Student Study Room on the fourth floor, or Pine if it was full.

Where there were only a few faces on screen, we made a community.

That’s what this library means to me.

~

Now, it’s my final semester at VIU. As the term comes to a close, I should be thinking about deadlines, projects, and exams, but all I’m thinking about is the reduced hours of our beloved library, entire programs being cut, and the mismanagement of funds by VIU administration. VIUSU has made a petition demanding the reinstatement of 24/7 library hours. They have inspired me to join them.

The Navigator, your student press, stands in support of VIUSU.

I made posters showing The Nav’s support and had help from a few friends who have put them up all around the library. Unsurprisingly, the ones on the front door were taken down the next day. 

Graduation calls for reflection. And when I look back I ask myself, “Am I proud to be VIU?”

Students, present and future, alumni, faculty and staff: we are VIU. I think of my very first professor who went to Malaspina. Are we making her proud? If I fly back to walk the stage, will I be proud to graduate from this university?

I first came to this institution ready to embrace change. Now, I call for change once more. There is more than our library in question. This is a call to action: get involved, get informed, sign the petition, and be proud to be Vancouver Island University.

~

UPDATE: VIU has extended the library hours from March 31 to April 25. This is a start. We’ll continue working together to bring the library back to its former 24/7 glory.

