Men’s Mental Health and Music

I had the pleasure of meeting Mac through the Nanaimo Fringe Fest. Each of his shows was outstanding, with incredible audience responses that rang with the sentiment that every man needs to watch this show.

“I did try to make a point of some of the ways we’ve been moving in the wrong direction, but I also tried to be fair and point to the fact that there’s also other contributing factors,” Mac says.

Men’s mental health is an important topic that needs more conversation. In a recent 2025 study, the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation and Intensions Consulting found that amongst 2000 male Canadian respondents, 23 percent were deemed at risk of moderate-severe depression, and 67 percent were not actively receiving or seeking mental health support.