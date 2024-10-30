Polls? In My Province? TODAY? It’s More Likely Than You Think

The seasons are shifting, the leaves are changing colour, it’s raining household pets, and the days grow ever shorter. Classes on VIU’s campus are in full swing. Fall is in the air, and before we know it winter, too, will be upon us.

But something else is in the air too. Can you smell it? If I’m not mistaken, I believe that is the fast-approaching, stomach-turning stench of provincial electoral politics.

For the first time since 2020, British Columbians will be heading to their local polling stations as the coming election is slated for October 19, 2024.

So, eat a light lunch, do your research, make sure you’re registered to vote, and head to your local polling stations—or don’t. Who am I to tell you what to do? I can’t promise you that any of this even counts for anything in the end. My job is to report the news, and your job is to read it.

You are reading it, aren’t you?

2020’s provincial election saw the NDP toppling the Liberals to win a majority government, a first for the BC New Democrats since 1996.

Meanwhile, the Greens stood their ground in familiar territory, holding two of the three ridings they had previously won in the 2017 election.

And then there’s the British Columbia Liberal Party.

To put it lightly, BC’s 2020 general election was a political catastrophe for the Liberals, who lost 15 seats and over 160k votes despite a seemingly strong showing three years prior.

To make matters worse, in the time since their most recent defeat at the hands of the NDP, the Liberals have forced a rebrand to BC United in an effort to distance themselves from the confusingly unaffiliated federal Liberal party.

Furthermore is the necromantic revival of the Conservative Party of British Columbia, who will now run a full slate of candidates in BC for the first time since 1960(!).

The Conservatives completely disappeared from provincial politics, despite nearly two decades of majority rule under Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark—names that sound like political ghosts at this point.

They subsequently dropped out of the coming election entirely, ceding political opposition of the NDP to the surging Tories, the latter bolstered by a number of former Liberal party members crossing the floor in unprecedented fashion.

In four short years, the BC Liberals—oh, sorry, BC United—have gone from political contenders to absent on the ballot this fall.

So where does that leave us, the people?