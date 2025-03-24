The Death of Duolingo and His Iconic Rebirth

The theories are seemingly never-ending. Check out Duolingo’s profile for yourself and do some internet sleuthing.

The marketing team took the internet by storm in a way that hadn’t been done since last summer with Charlie XCX’s album brat. Duo is the new green.

In a recent video, Duo explained that all of this had been orchestrated for people to do their daily lessons. Make sure you do your daily lesson in the language of your choice, or there may be consequences.

All roads lead back to Taylor. The caption to Duo’s explanation video is one of Miss Swift’s lyrics, “It was all by design because I’m a mastermind.” This is the collab we haven’t asked for but need.

And so, Duo faked his own death. Now that we know he is alive and back with a vengeance, follow to see what Duo will do next.