The Navigator
The Navigator lighthouse logo
U

An Evening in Oz

Nanaimo Skating Club Delivers ‘Wicked’ Performance from the Land of Oz

An exciting evening of figure skating took place at Frank Crane Arena as skaters of all skills soared down the yellow brick road to give us an unforgettable performance.
A group of four figure skaters holding hands in a circle, dressed in "Wizard of Oz" themed costumes including Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, and the Scarecrow, skating on an ice rink for a Wicked performance.

Dorothy, Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow skating hand-in-hand.

Grace Penner | Nav Reporter

03.24.25
| Sports | Vol. 56, No. 6 | Article

Ever been to the Land of Oz? I hadn’t until this past weekend, where I was able to see my favourite characters on ice. Whether it was Dorothy and her crew, Glinda and Elphaba, or the Wizard and his flying monkeys, each performance wowed the audience.

The Nanaimo Skating Club performed 22 numbers with over 100 skaters on Saturday, March 8 at Frank Crane Arena.

This performance starred skaters from all levels, including CanSkate stages 1–7, the Rising Stars pre-juvenile team, and the StarSkate senior team.

All solos, duets, and the majority of group numbers were choreographed by head coach Carrie Hawkes. Hawkes has coached at Nanaimo Skating Club for over 40 years, which has included training her daughter, Chloe Johnson, for the last 18.

A solo female figure skater playing Elphabo for Wicked on ice. She is wearing a black dress and long green gloves, striking an expressive pose with her arms outstretched and head tilted back.

Chloe Johnson as Elphaba.

Johnson is a second year VIU Bachelor of Arts student with a major in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She starred as Elphaba in this performance, showing off her wicked figure skating skills. She has won gold medal for artistic twice in competition as well as a silver in advanced free skate.

“For my solo, I play the character Elphaba, and the song is ‘No Good Deed’ from the original Wicked Broadway soundtrack,” Johnson says. “My favourite aspect was playing this complex character, especially with this song choice. It holds a lot of different emotions that I love getting to play around with.”

Rehearsals start five weeks prior to the big show. Group numbers vary on rehearsal times, either twice a week for 90 minutes or once a week for 45 minutes. When it comes to solos, duets, or small groups, skaters usually rehearse once a week for 15 minutes per lesson and continue to practice on their own time.

“I believe I got three 15 minute rehearsals with my coach on it and then worked on it on my own time outside of that. The length was around two minutes and 17 seconds, and I’d say around a medium difficulty in terms of my abilities,” Johnson explains.

Not only did Johnson perform a solo, but she was also a part of three group numbers, a duet, and was a Program Assistant for the younger groups.

Despite such a short time frame to host an entire skating show, the costumes, set, and props transported the audience into Oz.

The Nanaimo Skating Club showcased skills of all levels. Whether it be a double salchow by Kara O’Gorman, a jaw-dropping Bielman spin by Ella Rose, an axel from John Yan, or an adventurous skate around the ice by the munchkins, the audience was constantly entertained.
Two young female figure skaters mid-spin, one in a pink dress and the other in yellow, performing Wicked on ice in a decorated rink with large red flowers, pink balloons, and a lion plush toy in the background.

Lachlan James (L) and Ella Rose (R) in sync.

Each skater showed proof of their passion for this sport and their love in performing.

When asked what figure skating means to her, Johnson explained the connection she’s had to skating since she started at age one.

Figure skating means the absolute world to me. It has taught me so many valuable life lessons and has given me an amazing group of friends.

—Chloe Johnson,
Nanaimo Skating Club soloist

Figure skating means the absolute world to me. It has taught me so many valuable life lessons and has given me an amazing group of friends.

—Chloe Johnson, Nanaimo Skating Club soloist

“I’ll never take it for granted for giving me the platform to do what I love most: performing in front of an audience.” 

Each individual performance showed off the skater’s skills, whether it be footwork, spins, or jumps. There were a multitude of twizzles and turns, camel and sit spins, as well as single and double complex jumps such as toe loops, flips, loops, salchows, lutzes, and axels. 

One skill that had every member of the audience on the edge of their seat was a rotating star lift by Kamryn Cox and John Yan. Between Elphaba and the Wizard, this pair’s performance involved lifts, joint spins, and an immense level of trust.

A pair of figure skaters performing Wicked on ice, with the male skater holding the female skater by one hand as she spins horizontally above the ice in a dramatic, extended position.

Kamryn Cox and John Yan defying gravity.

Overall, the Nanaimo Skating Club exceeded expectations with this performance. For more information on the skating club and their offerings, visit the Frank Crane Arena or nanaimoskatingclub.com

Grace Penner

Grace is a third-year Creative Writing & Journalism student from Winnipeg, Manitoba, who moved to Nanaimo to pursue her passion for writing. She grew up playing ringette and volleyball and is now recreationally figure skating in her free time. Grace’s love for sports comes from her father and always watching the NHL Winnipeg Jets together. As her goal post-graduation is to have a career in sports journalism, she is excited to work with the Mariners this season.

Next Up…

Francesca Pacchiano
A digital illustration of a pale woman with flowing blonde hair and red lips holding a green bird and a green bunny in her cupped hands. Her nails are painted a light coral colour. The soft, pastel colour palette gives the image a gentle, dreamlike quality, with warm beige and golden tones in the background. The bird and bunny appear peaceful, symbolizing spring themes of kindness, nature, fertility, and harmony in line with the spirit of Easter or Eostre.
Mar 19 2025

Does the VIU Bunny Lay Eggs?

Laurent Lemay
A photograph of multiple yellow posters by The Nav taped to a glass door indoors at VIU. The posters contain messages such as "LET YOUR VOICES BE HEARD," "CAUTION: SAFE SPACE AHEAD," and "SIGN THE PETITION TODAY," all referring to the VIUSU petition for 24/7 library hours. Some posters include QR codes for additional engagement.
Mar 19 2025

Am I Proud to be VIU?

Kieran Armstrong
The VIU Dance Team rehearses in a spacious dance studio with high ceilings, large windows, and red curtains. They are in a dynamic pose, with expressive arm movements and varied postures. Some are crouching, while others extend their limbs gracefully. The dancers wear a mix of neutral-coloured athletic and casual clothing. The room has wooden paneling and a warm, vintage ambiance. The image features two logos: "Nav" in the top left corner and "Dance Team Vancouver Island University" in the top right corner.
Mar 14 2025

VIU’s Dance Team in the Studio

Bailey Bellosillo
Maddie Joseph, a young black female dancer in a blue polka-dot dress performs on stage at the Star Talent Nanaimo Dance Competition. She is in a deep lunge, with one arm reaching gracefully upward and her head tilted back. Her long, dark hair flows behind her, and she wears frilly white socks. The stage backdrop features a geometric pattern with rainbow gradient lighting.
Mar 14 2025

Dancers, Dreaming, and Original Joe’s

Leigh Tipper
A man with light skin, short dark hair, and a beard stands in the middle of a record store, smiling at the camera. He is wearing dark jeans and a dark hoodie with a palm tree design, layered under a gray knit cardigan with brown suede shoulder patches. His hands are casually tucked into his jean pockets. The background features shelves filled with CDs, vinyl records, and colorful posters, including psychedelic artwork and a tapestry with a circular pattern. A small sign on a record bin categorizes albums by condition, with labels reading "Green = Excellent," "Yellow = Good," and "White = Playable." The store has warm orange walls and a mix of bright and dim lighting.
Mar 12 2025

Sound Heritage

Ella Hannesson
Ellisif Hannesson, a young white woman with long dark hair, smiles while looking to the side in a candid photograph. She is wearing sunglasses on her head and a sleeveless top. The background shows a hazy cityscape at sundown, the sky filled with wispy clouds and contrails.
Mar 11 2025

Ellisif, Uninterrupted

The Navigator
5
Volume 56
5
No. 6
5
An Evening in Oz