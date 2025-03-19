Ever been to the Land of Oz? I hadn’t until this past weekend, where I was able to see my favourite characters on ice. Whether it was Dorothy and her crew, Glinda and Elphaba, or the Wizard and his flying monkeys, each performance wowed the audience.

The Nanaimo Skating Club performed 22 numbers with over 100 skaters on Saturday, March 8 at Frank Crane Arena.

This performance starred skaters from all levels, including CanSkate stages 1–7, the Rising Stars pre-juvenile team, and the StarSkate senior team.

All solos, duets, and the majority of group numbers were choreographed by head coach Carrie Hawkes. Hawkes has coached at Nanaimo Skating Club for over 40 years, which has included training her daughter, Chloe Johnson, for the last 18.