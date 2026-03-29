Madeline’s Moth
Moth
Image by: Ronin Harver | The Nav
03.29.26| Vol. 57, No. 6 | Fiction
Small waves lap onto the shore. The setting sun reflects off the lake. Madeline, ankle-deep in water, scoops a minnow into her hands.
“I’m seven, so I can go to our beach all by myself,” she says, smiling at the tiny fish. It wriggles in her palms. “But you’re just a baby, so you have to go home.”
She lowers her palms to the surface. The minnow darts away. A loon calls. Madeline steps onto the dry sand, and squats to address the sand fleas.
“I hope you’re not too hot in there,” she says to them. “It was so hot out today. It was so hot it was like fire. No, hot like lava. No, like being on fire inside a volcano on the sun!”
A loud crack pierces through the hum of mosquitoes. Madeline sighs. She knows the sound all too well. It’s the kitchen window being cranked open. Her family’s northern Alberta lake home is a charming old two-storey, but it is unforgivably squeaky.
“Time to come in,” her mother calls.
A warm breeze passes by. Madeline trudges through the sand and up the stairs to the porch. The wooden planks are warm against her feet from the day’s heat. The light is fading quickly, and on a small glass table beside the doorway, the bug light burns brighter. But more importantly, the table is where Madeline keeps her most prized possession: her self-made fairy house.
A moth rests on the popsicle-stick roof.
“Hi moth,” she says. Madeline gently pinches its fuzzy torso. With her free hand, she traces its wings, which flutter slowly. Madeline looks at the bug lamp, which is bright and warm. She returns her attention to the moth, which is beautiful and delicate. Can moths see in the dark? Do they get cold? Why do moths love the light?
Madeline thrusts her palms toward the lamp. Unprepared for flight, the moth slams into the coils. The moth’s spine contorts. Its legs spasm. Madeline gasps. Sparks flash. The wings vaporize in a blue flame. The moth must have felt hot. No, Madeline decides, it must feel like fire inside a volcano on the sun.
Marina McDonald
Marina McDonald is a fourth-year Creative Writing and Journalism student. Her work is featured in Ha-Shilth-Sa, Lazy Dog, The Navigator, and Portal Magazine. Her journalism has been celebrated with the Barry Broadfoot Award (2025). Her poetry was awarded the Pat Bevan Scholarship (2024). Her poem “Apple of My Eye” was published in Portal 2024. She previously worked as a publishing assistant at Strong Nations Publishing and served as production manager for an online magazine. She was a Non-Fiction editor for the Portal 2025 issue where her book review of The Wind Has Robbed the Legs Off a Madwoman is published. Marina is a Portal 2026 Gustafson Feature Writer, Portfolio Series Coordinator, and Poetry Editor. She has carried out her creative endeavours through the support of the Heartstone Foundation Bursary (2021-2025). Marina’s memoir “Vicious Cycle,” interview with Gustafson Distinguished Poet Marilyn Dumont, and review of The Crane by Monica Kidd will be published in Portal 2026.