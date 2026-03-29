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my two cents

my two cents
Laurent Lemay | Contributor

03.29.26
| Vol. 57, No. 6 | Poetry

I have a couple of pennies

in the pockets of my jeans

jumbled with the change 

that I’ll never spend

 

for when I was young 

he told me this

not to speak unless

my opinion complimented his:

 

she should hold her head high 

but not much higher than 5’5”

to not be so bold 

and to do as she’s told

 

she says, skirts are reserved for me

but not above the knee

be who I am as long as 

it’s who he wants me to be

 

don’t look now, over your shoulder

he’s giving you that smoulder

no man gets left behind

but she is a woman, do I need to remind

 

don’t just hold her hand

Headshot of Laurent Lemay

Laurent Lemay

Laurent is a recent participant of VIU’s Creative Writing Department where he learned to read faster than a 5th grader. He also holds a Writing and Publishing diploma from Okanagan college. As a former Navigator, he found community between pages as Associate Editor and part time Designer of Volume 56. These days, you can find him in Montreal training as a triathlete in swimming, cycling, and poetry.

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my two cents