my two cents
03.29.26| Vol. 57, No. 6 | Poetry
I have a couple of pennies
in the pockets of my jeans
jumbled with the change
that I’ll never spend
for when I was young
he told me this
not to speak unless
my opinion complimented his:
she should hold her head high
but not much higher than 5’5”
to not be so bold
and to do as she’s told
she says, skirts are reserved for me
but not above the knee
be who I am as long as
it’s who he wants me to be
don’t look now, over your shoulder
he’s giving you that smoulder
no man gets left behind
but she is a woman, do I need to remind
don’t just hold her hand
Laurent Lemay
Laurent is a recent participant of VIU’s Creative Writing Department where he learned to read faster than a 5th grader. He also holds a Writing and Publishing diploma from Okanagan college. As a former Navigator, he found community between pages as Associate Editor and part time Designer of Volume 56. These days, you can find him in Montreal training as a triathlete in swimming, cycling, and poetry.