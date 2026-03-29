my two cents

I have a couple of pennies

in the pockets of my jeans

jumbled with the change

that I’ll never spend

for when I was young

he told me this

not to speak unless

my opinion complimented his:

she should hold her head high

but not much higher than 5’5”

to not be so bold

and to do as she’s told

she says, skirts are reserved for me

but not above the knee

be who I am as long as

it’s who he wants me to be

don’t look now, over your shoulder

he’s giving you that smoulder

no man gets left behind

but she is a woman, do I need to remind

don’t just hold her hand