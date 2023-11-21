The Nav Hikes Benson

A Misty & Mountainous Adventure

by Jack Corfield

Jack is joined by their partner Amy Swanson, and two intrepid Navigators, Barbara Burgardt, and Sophia Wasylinko, on a hike up Mount Benson. Relax at home and listen to this rambling adventure in the wet and wild, where you will be immersed in the atmosphere of Vancouver Island forests on a cloudy November day. Striking vistas, unexpected challenges, and looming dangers await!

11.21.23 | Vol. 55, No. 3 | Audio

"The Nav Hikes Benson"

by Jack Corfield | The Navigator Podcast

Headshot of Jack
Podcast Editor

Jack is a fourth-year Creative Writing and Media Studies student who spends their island time writing novels and creating digital art. They are also the President of VIU’s Creative Writing Club. Their art, script, and poetry is featured in Portal Magazine, which they were co-Managing Editor of in 2023.

