What is Neurodiverse Love, Teigan & Padraig?
Heartstrings Part 3
Teigan and Padraig share their experience as neurodiverse people in love. With the longest standing relationship of anyone we've talked to so far, their relationship has grown from living in a tiny-home, to graduating university, to building a career in their late-twenties. Listen in as we discuss what it takes to repair after a meltdown, build relationships out of friendships, and create systems of mutual care that fill both partners cups.
"Blah, Blah, Blah. Getting engaged."
Teigan Muddle
"We speed ran most of that."
Padraig Sean Hogan
Jack is a fourth-year Creative Writing and Media Studies student who spends their island time writing novels and creating digital art. They are also the President of VIU’s Creative Writing Club. Their art, script, and poetry is featured in Portal Magazine, which they were co-Managing Editor of in 2023.