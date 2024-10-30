For the first time, Mom let me drive her four-door 1965 Chevelle over the narrow country roads on Pender Island where my grandparents lived. I was 15 and surprised when she offered me the driver’s seat; Mom and I fought a lot. When I think back to those days, she was just attempting to share one of her passions with me. But the ceasefire didn’t last, and we didn’t forge a bond until years later. I felt like a grown-up that day behind the wheel: it was exhilarating. I wanted more.

I got my license at 16 and continued to drive the family car to school and work at the local swimming pool. Most of every paycheck was saved for a car of my own because I hated having to ask to borrow Mom’s Chevelle. Asking usually involved an interrogation, followed by a continuation of verbal tug-of-war over who was the boss of me.

Eventually, I found a car I could afford: a 1962 Triumph Herald, the small four-speed cousin of the Triumph sports car.

Goodbye family four-door, hello Herald.

Herald was a lovely rich burgundy color and we quickly became inseparable. I don’t think my parents had any idea of just how far we went or how many beers I could drink, but I’d gotten what I’d wanted. I was away from Mom’s rules and had the freedom to go anywhere.

I became addicted to speed. It was inevitable that I eventually traded Herald for my first muscle car, a mellow yellow 1972 Gremlin X. A beautiful six-cylinder with black racing stripes. I bought ‘chromies’ to muscle it up; chrome rims were much cheaper than mags. Bob Seger demanded that I play the eight-track loud. I didn’t argue.