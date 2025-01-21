Salad Days
Amelia transforms the Shakespearean idiom through her portrayal of positive bond-building in this poem taken from her collection, "Love, Death and Flowers."
Amelia Watford | Contributor
01.24.25| Vol. 56, No. 4 | Poetry
Salad Days
In Egypt’s warm embrace,
our garden grew green.
You,
my Antony,
harvest the onions, olives, and weeds.
While I,
your Sweet Queen,
pick the flowers, and figs from the trees.
Even after our empires fall from grace,
Together,
we’ll indulge in our salads as we please.
Illustration by
Amelia Watford
Amelia Watford
about the author
Amelia Watford
Amelia Watford is a multi-genre artist and author in her fourth year as a Visual Arts major with a minor in Creative Writing. She is currently interested in design, illustration and animation, and writing fiction and poetry. If you like her work, check out her personal website to see more of her writing and art.