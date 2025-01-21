The Navigator
Salad Days

Amelia transforms the Shakespearean idiom through her portrayal of positive bond-building in this poem taken from her collection, "Love, Death and Flowers."
Amelia Watford | Contributor

01.24.25
| Vol. 56, No. 4 | Poetry

Salad Days

In Egypt’s warm embrace,
our garden grew green.
You,
my Antony,
harvest the onions, olives, and weeds.

While I,
your Sweet Queen,
pick the flowers, and figs from the trees.

Even after our empires fall from grace,
Together,
we’ll indulge in our salads as we please.

A black and white illustration of two pyramids under a night sky, featuring a crescent moon and sparkling stars.
Illustration by
Amelia Watford

about the author

Amelia Watford

Amelia Watford is a multi-genre artist and author in her fourth year as a Visual Arts major with a minor in Creative Writing. She is currently interested in design, illustration and animation, and writing fiction and poetry. If you like her work, check out her personal website to see more of her writing and art.

Salad Days