Stomaching the Landscape

I make my home in a forest creek.

I lay on the bottom,

water flowing over my ankles,

my hips, my shoulders.

It threatens to cover

my nose and claim me as part

of the landscape.

I pull myself

on my stomach

over the slimy river stones

and I try to stand up.

Every time I get to my knees

a pebble shifts

and I lose myself.

When I make it to the shore

I’ll turn around and face the creek,

feet resting in the water.

I’ll sit on dirt and fir needles

and when I notice how they cling to me

I’ll go back to the water

to get clean.