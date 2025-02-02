A spiteful growl rumbles in my chest. I slip a talon into my mouth, pinch a fang and pry it free from its socket. I aim the tooth’s point between Angelus’s eyes. The dull pain of its replacement pokes through my gums as I launch it at the sleeping monk. The tooth whizzes through the air before bursting into a flash of gold flames the instant it breaches the perimeter of my circle. Burning away to nothing before the fire’s heat can reach him. My horns clatter against the ground as I drop my head with a defeated sigh.

My own salt ring is tenfold the size of his, unadorned, and only just large enough for me to stretch to my full length. It is not, however, large enough to spread my wings. Instead, I am forced to lie on one side and unfurl the wing up toward the sky. Wings that once carried me across the world, now only able to catch whatever placid breeze weaves through the temple’s pillars like a shredded sail. Humiliating. I let my wing fall back to my side and languidly roll onto my back, gazing up at the bleached white stones of the temple ceiling.

The sun gleams through a carved oval opening designed to embrace the light along its path from dawn to dusk. I destroyed a portion of it, trying to see how big of a splatter I could turn Angelus into during our fight. The once bloodied pile of rubble has been blanketed with moss and speckled with golden flowers that swoon towards the light. Horrendous, those flowers. You burn one and ten more grow in their place.

A marble arm juts from the top of the pile, fingers artfully outstretched and palm facing skyward, as if it could grasp the rays of sunlight like a feather on the breeze. The arm originally belonged to the temple’s patron deity and was made as a poor consolation prize for my failure to desecrate the holy place.

The Sun God in question watches over Angelus and I in our salt circles with a bright, jubilant expression. Balanced on her plinth mid-dance, a myriad of arms (most of which were also broken off) fan out behind her. I wonder if these many arms are literal. Angelus would know. The light, flowing robes the monks of his monastery wore were almost identical to the statue’s. He might even be old enough to have met the Sun God when she walked among mortals, if local legends are to be believed. You can never really tell with elves. What would he say if I asked him?

“O Dragon, the many arms of the Sun God represent the revitalizing touch of the sun’s light,” he’d say. “I should know, for I spent 300 years carving this statue by gently caressing the stone until it eroded into the god’s likeness, sustained only by joyous thoughts and the primordial energy of the universe.” Something like that. Or some other nonsense that only someone who’s spent centuries cooped up in a monastery can come up with. Why do I care how many arms a hunk of stone has, anyway?

The day we fought is a permanent stain on my memory. The instant I found him, I let loose a blast of red-hot brimstone from my jaws, but with a wave of his staff, he diffused it with a glittering wall of magic, leaving Angelus and the monastery unscathed.

“Stop this! Pursue this mindless destruction no further!” he demanded. “Kill, devour, burn, conquer; is that the only use you can imagine for all of that power?” Angelus asked, defiant.

“How dare you!” His insinuation infuriated me. I swooped down and snatched him in my talons, then soared across the burning valley and smashed him through the ceiling of the temple at its peak. Angelus tumbled from my grasp with the impact, and I was about to reduce him to a red smear on the temple floors when I felt the crackle of magic in the air. I saw the circle of salt glyphs that surrounded me, saw Angelus collect himself, dust off his robes, and limp towards his own circle.

“You and I are alike,” Angelus said, “so I have faith that you’ll understand why I chose this path in time.” He wore a smile far too kind and sagely for the death knell that it was.

Alike? All I could do was scream. I thrashed and roared, pounded my talons against the ground and blasted the newly formed barrier between us with magma. Kill. Devour. Burn. Conquer. I spat them at him like curses. Vile promises of what I would do to him, what I’d come here to do to him, along with the valley he cherished and everything he’d ever cared about.

“Mark me well, Angelus,” I warned. “I will tear every bone from your body, and I will enjoy every second of it!”

“And accomplish nothing,” Angelus said. “The burning of a forest does not eradicate its seeds, Virukan, it nourishes them.”

What absolute nonsense.

“If a dragon can destroy it, it doesn’t deserve to exist,” I stammered.

Angelus nodded toward the earth’s core. “The terror of the flames has blinded you.”

“You wasted every year you spent rebuilding this pathetic place,” I spat. “You can never undo what I have done.”

Angelus didn’t bend. Instead, he laughed.

“Perhaps,” he admitted, sitting and laying his staff across his legs. “Then I hope that someday long in the future, you’ll wreak havoc again. I’ve enjoyed my years in the waking world, and now I’ll enjoy the years I’ll spend in my dreams,” he said with a knowing smile. “I’m looking forward to experiencing life again without the limitations of my physical body. What kind of path will I choose to walk next, I wonder?” Angelus continued. “And my wish for you, Virukan, is that you can find what you truly desire in rest, and that we might walk together as companions in the dream.” With that, he closed his eyes, lowered his head, and slept.

Once the ritual was complete, the Dreamer’s Manacle accounted for everything. It healed both of our injuries and continues to fulfill our needs for food and drink. The enchantment on the salt glyphs has protected them from being damaged by the elements and repelled any salt-hungry animals. There’s even an upper threshold to my circle. It does nothing to shield me (or him) from the weather, but it does prevent me from flying endlessly upwards in a straight line.

If I fly any higher than the temple’s roof, or if I stray too far and pass over the circle’s perimeter, I’ll combust into a ball of agony and magical fire. That’s what I hate most about this prison. Being grounded and severed from my ancestral migration is unbearable. Whenever I torched a city or ransacked a battlefield, I always looked forward to the moment where the updraft from the flames would lift me above it all. The feeling of being untouchable after the fray. The wind carried away the stench of blood and smoke, my muscles burning as I pulled myself higher and higher until—

A lock of hair slips from Angelus’s shoulder.

My body contorts itself in his direction on instinct. Lurching to the edge of my circle and drilling into him with my gaze, ready to strike the instant the barrier broke. He moved. I scrutinize every aspect of him for a flicker, a twitch, anything.

Angelus does not stir. My breathing becomes ragged. My scales bristle and my hackles rise. How many years until I shall be free again?

I choke out a dry laugh. My body fails me, and I collapse onto the ground. The Sun God watches in amusement. I should be angrier that Angelus is still sleeping. That he’s taken everything I’d lived for away from me.

I look back to the grinning Sun God, to the pile of overgrown rubble, at Angelus. Remember his riddle about being able to burn the forest but not the seeds. What had he meant? For the first time, I consider the temple in its entirety: its alabaster stonework and the rainbow of mosaics that line the walls. A particular image catches my eye; a bold shock of red near the entrance. It depicts a red dragon bursting from the earth surrounded by burning homes. My eyes widen in surprise. Me, the beginning of their history.

In the next mosaic, humans in rags return to a singed wasteland, following a leader with lavender hair and pointed ears. Then a tableau of the Sun God descending from above, yellow flowers blooming around her feet. Pictures of people learning to fish and farm, building the monastery, learning magic, and a grand festival where the Sun God dances upon a vaulted stage. The yellow flowers multiply in each panel of the sequence until they dominate the frame. I had only ever understood myself as my victims did, as the end of their histories. They treated me with revilement and fled from my shadow, knowing that the only thing I offered was death.