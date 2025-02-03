Window Pain

“Carving also works,” Kelly had told us. “As long as your home is surrounded, evil stays away.” She’d gestured to the long fence surrounding the yard.

But I was torn. I wanted to protect the home, the family; I never meant to upset anyone. Kelly said that surrounding the home with salt also worked, but Grandma’s jar didn’t have enough for the whole yard, so reluctantly, I had resorted to this.

“But it’s Uncle Dunstan’s fence,” Nicholas said, standing guard at the edge.

“Why does everyone call it that?” Michael asked.

“Because he built it. It was the last thing he did before—”

“Before he left for Hawaii,” I said.

Nicholas looked down. “I can’t remember what he looks like.”

“That makes sense,” I said. “After all, you were still in diapers.”

Michael snickered. Nicholas frowned, but then he started laughing too.

“Just fourteen marks in the fence ought to do it,” Kelly had insisted. I followed her instructions to the letter. It might’ve even worked… if Aunt Bethany hadn’t caught us before I finished. Then it was straight to the kitchen for interrogation, the smell of cooked turkey meat wafting through the air.

We hate the smell of turkey.

“Did someone put you up to this?” Aunt Bethany asked. The boys caught my eye, sensing an easy out for us. But I shook my head.

“You wouldn’t have believed us,” I said, thumbing the hem of my sweater. “We needed to carve it to protect you.”

“From what?” Auntie Lily asked.

“I can’t say—”

“There’s a monster,” Michael blurted. “We hear it scamper around in the blue room at night.”

Grandma’s eyes filled with tears.

Aunt Bethany leaned into me. “I thought we told you to stop calling it that!”

Her scorn stung, but she wasn’t wrong. I’d been calling it that since before Uncle Dunstan left, but I’d learned to only use it around the boys. If only Michael and Nicholas had kept their mouths shut.

Auntie Lily calmed herself, looked into her son’s face and said, “There’s no such thing as monsters.”

“You can’t see it because it doesn’t want you to,” Nicholas said to her.

Hearing this, Aunt Bethany turned to me, exasperated. “Do you see what comes of your stories?”

“It’s true,” I said. “That’s why we carved protective charms—”

“Enough,” she said. “Not another word.”

If I was one of my uncles blowing his lid, they may have just rolled their eyes, said I was drunk, and that would have been that. Grown-ups get away with so much. But I could tell this was a losing battle for me. They’d never take me seriously.

“I hate this family!” I said. “I hope the monster eats all of you!”

I ran through the house. No one followed. I bolted upstairs, knocking over Grandma’s chips and disturbing Grandad’s sports game. I slammed the door to the blue room behind me.

I paced, seething. There was a strange satisfaction in knowing I couldn’t take those words back. The best part about losing your temper is getting to say whatever you want. The worst part is the cool-down.