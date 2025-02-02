Tiho and the Severed Head

The way she said it, with such conviction, almost made Tiho believe that she could truly be the Lady of the Mountain, and he wanted to give the head to her. But he resisted the temptation and again denied her.

She was still for a moment. Then, quick as anything, she made a grab for the bundle. But Tiho was quicker, and he ducked under her grasp and ran faster than a f leeing jackrabbit up the riverbank, so fast that the girl couldn’t follow him.

The clouds were breaking apart, giving way to the waning, golden daylight. Tiho realized he would not reach Oath Mountain before dark. He stared at his feet as he walked, thinking about whether to press on through the night or find somewhere to sleep. So immersed, was he, in his own thoughts that he walked straight into a band of men coming in the opposite direction.

“Hunh, what’s this?” said one of the men; vile, with bristly hairs on his tongue.

“The road is dangerous, young’un,” said another. “That’s why we travel together.”

“What’s he got on his back?” said the third.

The man with the bristly tongue answered, “Let’s have a look.”

Tiho was surrounded; there was nowhere for him to run. He thought of the General, tall and strong, and tried to speak with his commanding voice.

“Let me pass,” Tiho said, but the men just laughed. They beat him until he couldn’t move, then hauled him off with them.

The sky grew dark, and Tiho lay with his face in the mud, staring into the men’s campfire. The men were ogres, and they laughed grotesquely and bragged about the horrible things they’d done to all the others who’d met them on the road. Hearing these stories made Tiho cry, and his beaten body ached with every sob. The ogres didn’t seem too interested in the bundle, which lay forgotten at their feet.

All Tiho could think was that he had to get to it. He had to get the head and take it to the Lady of the Mountain. He could barely move.

He crawled forward, no longer like the fleeing jackrabbit, but the banana slug which drags itself slowly over the earth on a trail of slime towards its goal.

As painful and tedious as it was, it gave Tiho something to focus on besides the dreadful boasts of the ogres, or the pain he felt all over. Tiho moved so slowly that it seemed he could grab the bundle and be off with it, without the ogres ever noticing. But just before he reached it, the nearest one spotted him and kicked his face, sending him tumbling towards the fire.

“What were you going for?” asked the ogre, picking up the bundle. The others gathered around as he untied the cloth.

“Only the Lady of the Mountain may see it,” said Tiho, with blood in his mouth. His voice was so feeble that the ogres did not hear him. They unwrapped one piece of cloth, then another, and another, growing more and more frustrated. The bundle, which had once appeared so large, shrank smaller and smaller, until the last piece of fabric was removed, and all at once the ogres screamed in terror and burst into flames, dropping the head and running off into the woods like blazing torches in the night.

The head fell to the ground and rolled to where Tiho could see it.

An infant’s head.

Its skin was smooth, the pale cheeks hairless and plump. The eyes were closed, and the mouth hung open, a hollow darkness inside. The sparks from the fire darted around it, as though they were afraid to touch it. Tiho stared at the infant’s head all through the night, or maybe he dreamed of it. He wept at the sight until the sun came up and the fire had burned down to its coals.

Then the head spoke in a small voice: “Now you have seen me, don’t take me to the Lady of the Mountain. She will put me in a cold stone box and shut the lid, and I will sit forever in darkness. Take me somewhere beautiful, and place me in the hollow of a tree, so that I may gaze out at the beautiful world. You will be blessed for granting me this wish.”

Tiho thought about what the head said, and about how it would feel to be shut away in a dark box forever and ever. The thought terrified him, and he would hate to have such a fate. But he’d given his word to the General. He lived to serve the Lady of the Mountain, and this was her Great Enemy.

But he remembered, also, the way the ogres had burst into flames the night before. The same might happen to Tiho if he refused.