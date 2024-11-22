The Navigator Newspaper Society Board of Directors Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Google Meet on December 17, 2024, at 5 pm PT.

Voting begins December 16, 2024 and will remain open until the AGM. To vote in the Board Election, visit and submit this Google Form during the voting period.

Voting is open to any member of the Navigator Newspaper Society (this includes all current and past students who have paid student fees, as well as any external parties who have paid membership fees).

The AGM itself is open to the public and anyone can join, regardless of their current membership.