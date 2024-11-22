The Navigator
2024 AGM and Board Election

Navigator Newspaper Society Annual General Meeting
Voting will be open first thing tomorrow, December 16, until the AGM December 17 at 5pm PT.
British Columbia's Flag, flown at Vancouver City Hall
Jenaya Shaw | Managing Editor

12.15.24
| News

The Navigator Newspaper Society Board of Directors Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Google Meet on December 17, 2024, at 5 pm PT.

Voting begins December 16, 2024 and will remain open until the AGM. To vote in the Board Election, visit and submit this Google Form during the voting period.

Voting is open to any member of the Navigator Newspaper Society (this includes all current and past students who have paid student fees, as well as any external parties who have paid membership fees).

The AGM itself is open to the public and anyone can join, regardless of their current membership.

 

AGM Agenda:

  • Announcement of election results
  • Presentation of Annual Report
  • Presentation of financial records
  • Any new business

Jenaya is a multi-genre writer and artist in her fourth year as a Creative Writing and Psychology major. She’s proud to represent The Nav for a third year in a row, this time as Managing Editor. She lead social media and was Art Director for Portal 2024, where her review of Burning Sage and photos such as “Match Made” and “Wall-Crawler” appear. Over the summer, she worked as an Editor for GOOEY Magazine. Now, having served as co-Program Coordinator for the Nanaimo Arts Council’s 2024 Islands Short Fiction Review, she is the leading Coordinator for Nanaimo Artwalk 2024. Jenaya spends her free time reading, drawing, playing survival horror games, and writing her novel. Her future dreams include catching rays and reporting in Australia or Taiwan.

2024 AGM and Board Election