Many European airlines—particularly those based in the UK—offer more student-friendly options. Some provide discounted fares for young travellers, while others offer greater flexibility with return dates, allowing for a wider price range. Easyjet and AirFrance are examples of fares specifically made for students flying across Europe. This stark contrast highlights the need for flights at a discounted price for students in Canada.

It’s infuriating how airlines like WestJet treat their customers like nothing more than cash cows to be milked at every turn.

Eilish Murphy, a University of Fraser Valley student, planned a trip to Japan for Christmas.

She thought she’d locked in her flights: $524.67 for the outbound and $592.32 for the return. But the moment she booked the outbound flight, the return fare skyrocketed to $2,387.95—more than four times the original price! She expected to pay a total of $1,116.99 when suddenly it jumped to a jaw-dropping $2,912.62.

This isn’t just price gouging; it’s blatant profiteering. This kind of rip-off isn’t simply a pricing error—it’s a scam.

Beyond fluctuating ticket prices, many budget airlines like Air Canada Rouge impose strict baggage allowances which can be particularly burdensome for students traveling with textbooks, personal belongings, and souvenirs.

In general, airlines often charge extra for seat selection, baggage check-in, and even printing boarding passes that were previously included in the cost of a ticket.

These seemingly small charges can add up quickly, leading to an overall cost far beyond what was initially advertised. For students already burdened by tuition and living expenses, these extra fees can make what once seemed like an affordable flight, unaffordable.

In addition to these monetary concerns, the customer service offered by many Canadian budget airlines leaves much to be desired.

Students, who are often unfamiliar with navigating airline issues, may struggle to resolve problems such as flight cancellations, delays, or lost baggage. Airline representatives may be difficult to reach or responses may be slow and unhelpful, leaving students stranded or out of pocket for problems that are out of their control.

This disparity in service and pricing practices highlights a glaring gap in consumer protection.