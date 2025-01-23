Airline Price Gouging
For many students, the financial burden doesn’t end with rising education costs. The airline industry in Canada seems to be capitalizing on the unique travel needs of students, leaving them with exorbitant, often unpredictable costs.
Price gouging comes in the form of fluctuating return flight prices. Students often book flights for semester breaks or summer vacations, with their return date fixed by the end of their academic term. Airlines appear to exploit this lack of flexibility, taking advantage of popular flight patterns for students.
The initial outbound flight may be reasonably priced, but as the departure date for the return leg approaches, the price can skyrocket.
This forces students into a precarious position: either pay an inflated price to return home or face the consequences of arriving late for the upcoming semester.
This practice is particularly prevalent among Canadian airlines such as WestJet, raising concerns about a lack of consumer protection for this vulnerable demographic.
Many European airlines—particularly those based in the UK—offer more student-friendly options. Some provide discounted fares for young travellers, while others offer greater flexibility with return dates, allowing for a wider price range. Easyjet and AirFrance are examples of fares specifically made for students flying across Europe. This stark contrast highlights the need for flights at a discounted price for students in Canada.
It’s infuriating how airlines like WestJet treat their customers like nothing more than cash cows to be milked at every turn.
Eilish Murphy, a University of Fraser Valley student, planned a trip to Japan for Christmas.
She thought she’d locked in her flights: $524.67 for the outbound and $592.32 for the return. But the moment she booked the outbound flight, the return fare skyrocketed to $2,387.95—more than four times the original price! She expected to pay a total of $1,116.99 when suddenly it jumped to a jaw-dropping $2,912.62.
This isn’t just price gouging; it’s blatant profiteering. This kind of rip-off isn’t simply a pricing error—it’s a scam.
Beyond fluctuating ticket prices, many budget airlines like Air Canada Rouge impose strict baggage allowances which can be particularly burdensome for students traveling with textbooks, personal belongings, and souvenirs.
In general, airlines often charge extra for seat selection, baggage check-in, and even printing boarding passes that were previously included in the cost of a ticket.
These seemingly small charges can add up quickly, leading to an overall cost far beyond what was initially advertised. For students already burdened by tuition and living expenses, these extra fees can make what once seemed like an affordable flight, unaffordable.
In addition to these monetary concerns, the customer service offered by many Canadian budget airlines leaves much to be desired.
Students, who are often unfamiliar with navigating airline issues, may struggle to resolve problems such as flight cancellations, delays, or lost baggage. Airline representatives may be difficult to reach or responses may be slow and unhelpful, leaving students stranded or out of pocket for problems that are out of their control.
This disparity in service and pricing practices highlights a glaring gap in consumer protection.
Student travellers, many of whom are already under significant financial strain, deserve better.
It’s time for Canadian consumer protection agencies to investigate whether these fluctuating prices, hidden fees, and poor service practices constitute unfair business practices–particularly when targeting a captive market of students.
The Canadian government should consider implementing measures to protect student travellers. This could include regulations that mandate greater transparency in pricing, prohibit excessive price increases for return flights, and even introduce subsidies for student travel during peak periods.
Additionally, policies that enforce reasonable baggage allowances, limit hidden fees, and ensure accessible customer service, would go a long way in easing the financial and logistical burdens students face.
Ultimately, it’s about fairness. Students should not be penalized for their academic schedules or be subjected to financial burdens that make it harder for them to complete their education. As consumers, students deserve transparent access to affordable and reliable travel options.
