“This is a pretty hip crowd,” Cliff Cardinal says to the sold-out Port Theatre. And then he says it again, several times over.

Cardinal’s October 15 performance of As You Like It or The Land Acknowledgement was a rousing success. The one-man play—an Indigenous land acknowledgement that purports to open a Shakespeare classic—has a twist: the land acknowledgement never ends.

I wish I could say I was spoiling the show, but theatres these days insist on Cardinal dropping the ruse and playing the show straight.

No worries; despite this change, The Land Acknowledgement is as popular and provocative as ever. Cardinal pulls no punches, even using the grounds of dropping his original ruse to deftly cut right to the core of his broad subject matter without any imaginary pretence holding him back.

Don’t trust my judgement? No hard feelings! I’ll stick to the facts—one of them being that at the end of the night, that “pretty hip” crowd at The Port Theatre met Cardinal’s performance with a raucous standing ovation.